Reporting a Death

Retired Members
If you are a family member or responsible for the estate of a person receiving a monthly benefit payment from PSERS and wish to report the death of a retiree or survivor annuitant, please:
- Notify PSERS by calling PSERS’ toll free phone number at 1.888.773.7748 or emailing to ContactPSERS@pa.gov. PSERS will need:
- The member’s full name and PSERS ID or last four digits of the social security number.
- The date of death.
- A contact person in the event more information or documentation is needed.
- The caller should have available the contact’s name, address, and telephone number.
- Send PSERS a copy of the death certificate. The death certificate must be faxed or mailed to:
PSERS
5 N 5th Street
Harrisburg PA 17101-1905
FAX: 717.772.3860
After we receive this information, additional forms and/or information pertaining to the account will be sent to you and/or any named beneficiaries.
Active Members
If you are a family member or responsible for the estate of a deceased Pennsylvania public school employee and need to report their death, please:
- Contact your current Pennsylvania public school employer.
- Send PSERS a copy of the death certificate. The death certificate must be sent to:
PSERS
5 N 5th Street
Harrisburg PA 17101-1905
FAX: 717.772.3860
The employer will report the information to PSERS and we, in turn, will send a request for a copy of the death certificate to the named beneficiary(ies), executor, or trustee.
PSERS will not release any information regarding the value of the account and/or the names of the beneficiary(ies) by phone or email.
After we receive a copy of the death certificate, additional forms and/or information pertaining to the payment of the death benefit will be sent to the named beneficiary(ies), executor, or trustee.
Death Certificate Requirements and Alternatives
Please submit one of the following as an acceptable proof of death of a member, beneficiary, or survivor annuitant:
- A certified death certificate
- A court order declaring the death
- If death occurs outside of the United States, a Consular Report of Death of U.S. Citizen Abroad with an official seal and signature
- A noncertified death certificate for purposes of paying a prorate (i.e., the amount of annuity owed for the member’s last month of life) only
The document must contain the date of death and identifying information to confirm the identity of the member, beneficiary, or survivor annuitant, such as name, Social Security Number (SSN), either the full SSN or the last four digits, that matches PSERS’ files. Cause of death must also be listed on the death certificate or provided through a statement provided by the Coroner or Medical Examiner.