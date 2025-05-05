Reporting a Death

If you are a family member or responsible for the estate of a deceased Pennsylvania public school employee and need to report their death, please:



Contact your current Pennsylvania public school employer. Send PSERS a copy of the death certificate. The death certificate must be sent to:

PSERS

5 N 5th Street

Harrisburg PA 17101-1905

FAX: 717.772.3860

The employer will report the information to PSERS and we, in turn, will send a request for a copy of the death certificate to the named beneficiary(ies), executor, or trustee.

PSERS will not release any information regarding the value of the account and/or the names of the beneficiary(ies) by phone or email.







After we receive a copy of the death certificate, additional forms and/or information pertaining to the payment of the death benefit will be sent to the named beneficiary(ies), executor, or trustee.







