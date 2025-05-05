Under Title 62 (the Procurement Code) §106.1, PSERS is required to publicly post certain procurement documents related to sole source and emergency procurement contracts for seven calendar days to allow for public review prior to approval.



Sole Source Procurements

The following is a list of PSERS’ current requests for sole source procurements.​

Emergency Procurements

The following list represents determinations authorizing PSERS emergency procurements.

HOP Invitation for Application

PSERS has posted the Invitation for Application documents for managed care organizations to apply to provide Medicare Advantage and pre-65 managed care plans for the 2026 Health Options Program. A nonbinding letter of intent to apply is due April 10, 2025. The fully completed application is due May 8, 2025. Proposed rates for 2026 are due June 5, 2025. There are five parts to the Invitation for Application, plus one attached form and one excel attachment document. Instructions are included in the various documents. Please click on each link to download the document:

For additional PSERS Procurement Information, please use the links below:

To Search PSERS Notice of Forthcoming Procurement*

To Search PSERS Active Solicitations*

To Search PSERS Executed Contracts*

*You may search by "Agency" and choose "Public School Employees' Retirement System" from the agency drop down menu.

