The PSERS Board of Trustees is dedicated to ethically serving our members and stakeholders as it strives to execute its mission to be a partner with our members to fulfill the promise of a secure retirement.​ In doing so, the Board is committed to developing and maintaining a governance structure in accordance with the highest standards of professional responsibility and accountability. To effectuate that objective, the Board has adopted a Governance Manual that is a collection of the bylaws, charters, position descriptions, and policies governing the functions of the Board. The contents of this Manual provide guidance regarding the proper conduct of members of the Board and its committees in performing their responsibilities to ensure that they are functioning in an effective and efficient manner and in accordance with applicable law.

The Board’s adopted policies, which are enclosed in this manual, exemplify good governance by establishing and outlining, among other things, the Board’s leadership and overall function in the administration of PSERS and management of funds, the Board’s duties as fiduciaries to PSERS’ members, the Board’s composition and requirements related to qualifications and training, the Board’s standard of conduct to be in accordance with the highest canons of honesty, integrity, respect, and fairness, and the Board’s responsibility for providing prompt, accurate, and complete communications to PSERS’ members, employees, stakeholders, and the general public of the Commonwealth.