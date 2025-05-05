Asset Allocation & Performance

PSERS' assets have grown from $6 billion in 1982 to $77.2 billion as of June 30, 2024.
- A Listing of PSERS’ Investment Managers, Advisors, and Partnerships as of June 30, 2025
- PSERS detailed asset allocation - Overview of the Investment Portfolio as of December 31, 2024
- PSERS Annualized Total Fund Performance (Net of Fees) as of December 31, 2024 (private markets and real estate performance is one quarter lagged)
- PSERS Annualized Total Fund Performance (Net of Fees) by Individual Manager as of March 31, 2025 (private markets and real estate performance is one quarter lagged)
- Fiscal Year Report: PSERS Total Fund Fiscal Period Performance (Net of Fees) as of June 30, 2024
- History of PSERS' Market Rates of Return
- PSERS Private Markets Combined Portfolio Report as of December 31, 2024.
- Opportunistic Holdings and Performance as of March 31, 2025