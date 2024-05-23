Skip to agency navigation
    Tour stops as of 10/23/24
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    PHRC on the Road: Building Pennsylvania's Beloved Community

    The PHRC created the Beloved Community framework to assist communities of the commonwealth to intentionally build a culture of peace, understanding, and tolerance despite our differences within the context of an increasingly diverse and interconnected world. The Beloved Community tour addresses key issues and concerns such as disability discrimination, racial and gender equality, LGBTQIA+ rights, and the protection of marginalized communities.  

    Upcoming Tour Stops

    The PHRC launched the statewide tour in 2023. Each listening session will include a presentation on the Beloved Community framework and an overview of the services and programs offered by the PHRC. Executive Director Lassiter will then open it up for questions from the community. The PHRC is still looking for locations to hold upcoming tour stops.

    Previous stop locations

    1. Columbia County [PDF] (October 21, 2024)
    2. Lebanon County [PDF] (October 15, 2024)
    3. Sullivan County [PDF] (October 3, 2024)
    4. Lehigh County [PDF] (September 30, 2024)
    5. Allegheny County [PDF] (September 26, 2024)
    6. Beaver County [PDF] (September 25, 2024)
    7. Dauphin County [PDF] (September 18, 2024)
    8. Cambria County [PDF] (September 16, 2024)
    9. Westomoreland County [PDF] (September 12, 2024)
    10. Wyoming County [PDF] (September 4, 2024)
    11. Tioga County [PDF] (August 29, 2024)
    12. Bradford County [PDF] (August 22, 2024)
    13. Union County [PDF] (August 21, 2024)
    14. York County [PDF] (August 5, 2024)
    15. Schuylkill County [PDF] (July 24, 2024)
    16. Lycoming County [PDF] (July 23, 2024)
    17. Erie County [PDF] (July 15, 2024)
    18. Luzerne County [PDF] (July 10, 2024)
    19. Adams County [PDF] (June 13, 2024)
    20. Montgomery County-Stop 2 [PDF] (June 5, 2024)
    21. Montgomery County [PDF] (May 22, 2024)
    22. Bucks County  [PDF] (April 30, 2024)
    23. Dauphin County  [PDF] (April 8, 2024)
    24. Delaware County- Stop 2  [PDF] (March 28, 2024)
    25. Delaware County  [PDF] (January 31, 2024)

    1. Bucks County [Image] (December 11, 2023)
    2. Centre County[Image] (September 21, 2023)
    3. Cumberland County [Image](September 18, 2023)
    4. Lancaster County [Image] (July 17, 2023)
    5. Chester County [Image](July 10, 2023)
    6. Philadelphia [Image] (June 6, 2023)