of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Apply to become a Social Justice Ambassador to the PHRC

    The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) envisions having a Social Justice Ambassador for each county in Pennsylvania to serve that area’s unique community needs. If you would like to get involved in your community and become a social justice ambassador, download the application, and email it to the PHRC.

    What is a PHRC Social Justice Ambassador?

    Social Justice Ambassadors are key contacts that help the PHRC meet the needs of their community. 

    As an Ambassador, you will:

    • Promote awareness of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act and the Commission. 
    • Refer education, employment, housing, commercial property, or public accommodation discrimination complaints from community members to the PHRC. 
    • Keep the PHRC updated on incidents of hate and bias in your community. 
    • Notify the PHRC of community activities and events. 
    • Help the PHRC find spaces for outreach events, meetings, and/or hearings.

    If you are interested in becoming a Social Justice Ambassador:

    • Email us your application.
    • If selected, you will be interviewed by a panel of at least two PHRC employees.
    • If you are chosen, the PHRC will provide training prior to your service as an ambassador.

    Want to make a difference in your community?

    Consider joining an Advisory Council to the PHRC near you and help inform Pennsylvanians about how the PHRC enforces discrimination protections.  

    Apply to join a PHRC Adivsory Council

    Frequently Asked Questions

    • Within 60 days of being appointed, you will receive training on the PHRC, its mission, goals, and the role of a Social Justice Ambassador.
    • At the end of your training, you will receive the PHRC Social Justice Toolkit, a collection of useful information and instructions on how to reach the PHRC to file a complaint.
    • You may also be provided with pamphlets, fact sheets, or materials that are approved by the PHRC.

    A PHRC liaison will meet virtually with the ambassadors to provide news, updates, and discussions of the latest issues. Initially, meetings will take place monthly.

    A PHRC Social Justice Ambassador will be appointed to serve three years or until their successor is duly appointed and qualified.

    • All discrimination complaints should be immediately referred to the PHRC.
    • Ambassadors may not offer legal advice, nor act in place of PHRC staff in investigating or screening of any complaints.

    • PHRC Social Justice Ambassadors help the PHRC extend the reach of the Advisory Councils.
    • Ambassadors can fill in the gaps where Advisory Councils do not exist and/or areas that the PHRC does not have a strong presence.   

    Contact the PHRC

    If you have questions about becoming a Social Justice Ambassador, contact us.

    Call the PHRC

    717-787-4410

    Fill out a contact us form

    Contact Form

    Email the PHRC

    phrc@pa.gov