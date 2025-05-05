What is a PHRC Social Justice Ambassador?
Social Justice Ambassadors are key contacts that help the PHRC meet the needs of their community.
As an Ambassador, you will:
- Promote awareness of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act and the Commission.
- Refer education, employment, housing, commercial property, or public accommodation discrimination complaints from community members to the PHRC.
- Keep the PHRC updated on incidents of hate and bias in your community.
- Notify the PHRC of community activities and events.
- Help the PHRC find spaces for outreach events, meetings, and/or hearings.
Additional outreach resources
If you are interested in becoming a Social Justice Ambassador:
- Email us your application.
- If selected, you will be interviewed by a panel of at least two PHRC employees.
- If you are chosen, the PHRC will provide training prior to your service as an ambassador.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Within 60 days of being appointed, you will receive training on the PHRC, its mission, goals, and the role of a Social Justice Ambassador.
- At the end of your training, you will receive the PHRC Social Justice Toolkit, a collection of useful information and instructions on how to reach the PHRC to file a complaint.
- You may also be provided with pamphlets, fact sheets, or materials that are approved by the PHRC.
A PHRC liaison will meet virtually with the ambassadors to provide news, updates, and discussions of the latest issues. Initially, meetings will take place monthly.
A PHRC Social Justice Ambassador will be appointed to serve three years or until their successor is duly appointed and qualified.
- All discrimination complaints should be immediately referred to the PHRC.
- Ambassadors may not offer legal advice, nor act in place of PHRC staff in investigating or screening of any complaints.
- PHRC Social Justice Ambassadors help the PHRC extend the reach of the Advisory Councils.
- Ambassadors can fill in the gaps where Advisory Councils do not exist and/or areas that the PHRC does not have a strong presence.