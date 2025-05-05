The PHRC trains local law enforcement and college campus crime prevention authorities on how to recognize and address hate speech and bias incidents in their communities.

Conducted by PHRC attorneys and educational outreach staff members with experience in monitoring of and community response to hate speech and bias incidents.

Often conducted in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Office Attorney General, and U.S. Department of Justice.

Designed to suit specific organizational needs and regional demographics

The Bias and Hate Speech Training typically includes the following: