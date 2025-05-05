Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Education and Outreach

    The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) advances its mission through several initiatives, professional development training, and community engagement opportunities. 

    The PHRC provides free training and outreach with the purpose of educating the public about discrimination as mandated by settlements and by requests.

    The PHRC is empowered to educate the public to:

    PHRC offers a variety of free publications and reports, which include: