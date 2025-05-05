Radheshyam M. Agrawal, MD, was appointed to the PHRC on June 3, 2014, and reappointed for a full five-year term on Oct. 6, 2014.

Agrawal is a Pittsburgh-based gastroenterologist on the faculty of Drexel University College of Medicine. He has over 40 years of experience as a practicing physician, researcher, and medical educator. He has won numerous research grants and honors in medicine and is widely recognized for his service to his profession and community.

Agrawal's government appointments include serving on the Pa. State Board of Medicine, the Federation of State Medical Boards, the Asian American and Pacific Advisory Council for the Pa. Attorney General's Office, the Governor's Advisory Commission for Asian-American Affairs, the Health Care Advisory Board for the 110th Congress, and the Pa. Medical Legal Advisory Board on Elderly Abuse and Neglect.