Apply to join a PHRC Advisory Council

What is an Advisory Council to the PHRC
Advisory Councils were created under the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA) to bring statewide PHRC resources to local communities. They are groups of 8-24 nonpartisan and nonpolitical volunteers who meet regularly and serve as advisors to the PHRC.
Duties of the Council
- Advocate for your community.
- Partner with the PHRC to take on key civil rights issues in your area.
- Assist community members with filing complaints that are investigated by PHRC staff.
- Raise awareness about each person’s right to live, work and learn, free from illegal discrimination.
- Plan events, training, and discussions that will educate the community and celebrate the diversity in your area. (The PHRC can help with events.)
The PHRC has established the following Advisory Councils
- Adams County
- Allegheny County
- Beaver-Ohio River Valley (Beaver County)
- Berks County
- Cambria County
- Centre County
- Cumberland County
- Dauphin County
- Delaware County
- Hazleton (Luzerne County)
- Indiana County
- Lancaster County
- Lebanon County
- Montgomery County
- Penn Hills (Allegheny County)
- Philadelphia
- York County
Learn more about our established Advisory Councils to find meeting dates, times, locations, and chairpersons.
How to Join
If you want to make a difference in your community:
- Email us to let us know you’re interested.
- Council appointments will be reviewed by the PHRC Executive Director based upon recommendations from the Outreach Coordinators and submitted resumes and letters.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Regularly attend meetings.
- Represent PHRC as you interact with community members; share information with potential complainants.
- Help to plan and implement events.
- Share civil rights information throughout the community.
- Develop relationships with local employers, school districts, law enforcement, religious/spiritual centers, community groups & coalitions.
- Continually recruit potential nominees, to ensure broad and diverse representation on your Advisory Council.
- Identify how your community changing? Reach out to groups that need representation.
- Guidance, direction, and support from an Outreach Coordinator.
- Specialized training on fair housing, addressing discrimination, employment, education, and public accommodation.
- PHRC materials for outreach.
- Increased exposure for your community’s activities.
An advisory council member is appointed to serve a term of three years, or until their successor is appointed.
Some examples of recent Advisory Council projects include:
- Virtual film screening and discussions.
- Sponsoring community forum on resources to combat hate.
- Sharing PHRC information at local festivals and fairs.
- Hosting trainings on Implicit Bias.
- Helping community members file complaints as needed.