Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Apply to join a PHRC Advisory Council

    If you would like to get involved in your community, contact the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) to learn how to join your local Advisory Council to the PHRC

    Contact us

    What is an Advisory Council to the PHRC

    Advisory Councils were created under the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA) to bring statewide PHRC resources to local communities. They are groups of 8-24 nonpartisan and nonpolitical volunteers who meet regularly and serve as advisors to the PHRC.

    Duties of the Council

    • Advocate for your community.
    • Partner with the PHRC to take on key civil rights issues in your area.
    • Assist community members with filing complaints that are investigated by PHRC staff.
    • Raise awareness about each person’s right to live, work and learn, free from illegal discrimination.
    • Plan events, training, and discussions that will educate the community and celebrate the diversity in your area. (The PHRC can help with events.) 

    The PHRC has established the following Advisory Councils

    • Adams County
    • Allegheny County 
    • Beaver-Ohio River Valley (Beaver County)
    • Berks County
    • Cambria County
    • Centre County 
    • Cumberland County 
    • Dauphin County 
    • Delaware County 
    • Hazleton (Luzerne County)
    • Indiana County 
    • Lancaster County 
    • Lebanon County
    • Montgomery County 
    • Penn Hills (Allegheny County)
    • Philadelphia 
    • York County 

    Learn more about our established Advisory Councils to find meeting dates, times, locations, and chairpersons

    How to Join

    If you want to make a difference in your community:

    • Email us to let us know you’re interested.
    • Council appointments will be reviewed by the PHRC Executive Director based upon recommendations from the Outreach Coordinators and submitted resumes and letters.

    Want to make a difference in your community?

    Consider applying to become a social justice ambassador and help inform Pennsylvanians about how the PHRC enforces discrimination protections.  

    Apply to become a Social Justice Ambassador to the PHRC

    Frequently Asked Questions

    For more information about creating a new council, please contact us.

    • Regularly attend meetings.
    • Represent PHRC as you interact with community members; share information with potential complainants.
    • Help to plan and implement events.
    • Share civil rights information throughout the community.

    • Develop relationships with local employers, school districts, law enforcement, religious/spiritual centers, community groups & coalitions.
    • Continually recruit potential nominees, to ensure broad and diverse representation on your Advisory Council.
    • Identify how your community changing? Reach out to groups that need representation. 

    • Guidance, direction, and support from an Outreach Coordinator.
    • Specialized training on fair housing, addressing discrimination, employment, education, and public accommodation.
    • PHRC materials for outreach.
    • Increased exposure for your community’s activities.

    An advisory council member is appointed to serve a term of three years, or until their successor is appointed. 

    Some examples of recent Advisory Council projects include:

    • Virtual film screening and discussions.
    • Sponsoring community forum on resources to combat hate.
    • Sharing PHRC information at local festivals and fairs.
    • Hosting trainings on Implicit Bias.
    • Helping community members file complaints as needed.

    Contact the PHRC

    If you have questions about joining or starting an Advisory Council to the PHRC, contact us.

    Call the PHRC

    Call 717-787-4410

    Fill out a contact us form

    Contact Form

    Email the PHRC

    phrc@pa.gov