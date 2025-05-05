Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Social Justice Ambassador to the PHRC program

    The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) envisions having a Social Justice Ambassador for each county in Pennsylvania to serve that area’s unique community needs. If you would like to get involved in your community and become a Social Justice Ambassador, apply today! 

    Apply now

    As a PHRC Social Justice Ambassador, you will:

    • Promote awareness of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act and the Commission.
    • Refer education, employment, housing, commercial property, or public accommodation discrimination complaints from community members to the PHRC.
    • Keep the PHRC updated on incidents of hate and bias in your community.
    • Notify the PHRC of community activities and events.
    • Help the PHRC find spaces for outreach events, meetings, and/or hearings.
    Counties with a Social Justice Ambassador
    • Bucks 
    • Chester
    • Cumberland
    • Dauphin
    • Delaware
    • Erie
    • Franklin
    • Indiana
    • Lackawanna 
    • Lancaster
    • Lebanon
    • Northumberland
    • Philadelphia
    • Schuylkill
    • Tioga
    • Washington
    • Westmoreland
    • York

    Frequently Asked Questions

    • Within 60 days of being appointed, you will receive training on the PHRC, its mission, goals, and the role of a Social Justice Ambassador.
    • At the end of your training, you will receive the PHRC Social Justice Toolkit, a collection of useful information and instructions on how to reach the PHRC to file a complaint.
    • You may also be provided with pamphlets, fact sheets, or materials that are approved by the PHRC.

    Ambassadors meet virtually with a PHRC liaison to receive news, updates, and discussions of the latest issues. Initially, meetings will take place monthly.

    A PHRC Social Justice Ambassador will be appointed to serve three years or until their successor is duly appointed and qualified.

    • All discrimination complaints should be immediately referred to the PHRC.
    • as an ambassador, you may not offer legal advice, nor act in place of PHRC staff in investigating or screening of any complaints.

    • PHRC Social Justice Ambassadors help the PHRC extend the reach of the Advisory Councils.
    • Ambassadors can fill in the gaps where Advisory Councils do not exist and/or areas that the PHRC does not have a strong presence.