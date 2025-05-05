As a PHRC Social Justice Ambassador, you will:
- Promote awareness of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act and the Commission.
- Refer education, employment, housing, commercial property, or public accommodation discrimination complaints from community members to the PHRC.
- Keep the PHRC updated on incidents of hate and bias in your community.
- Notify the PHRC of community activities and events.
- Help the PHRC find spaces for outreach events, meetings, and/or hearings.
Counties with a Social Justice Ambassador
- Bucks
- Chester
- Cumberland
- Dauphin
- Delaware
- Erie
- Franklin
- Indiana
- Lackawanna
- Lancaster
- Lebanon
- Northumberland
- Philadelphia
- Schuylkill
- Tioga
- Washington
- Westmoreland
- York
Frequently Asked Questions
- Within 60 days of being appointed, you will receive training on the PHRC, its mission, goals, and the role of a Social Justice Ambassador.
- At the end of your training, you will receive the PHRC Social Justice Toolkit, a collection of useful information and instructions on how to reach the PHRC to file a complaint.
- You may also be provided with pamphlets, fact sheets, or materials that are approved by the PHRC.
Ambassadors meet virtually with a PHRC liaison to receive news, updates, and discussions of the latest issues. Initially, meetings will take place monthly.
A PHRC Social Justice Ambassador will be appointed to serve three years or until their successor is duly appointed and qualified.
- All discrimination complaints should be immediately referred to the PHRC.
- as an ambassador, you may not offer legal advice, nor act in place of PHRC staff in investigating or screening of any complaints.
- PHRC Social Justice Ambassadors help the PHRC extend the reach of the Advisory Councils.
- Ambassadors can fill in the gaps where Advisory Councils do not exist and/or areas that the PHRC does not have a strong presence.