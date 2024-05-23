Other Social Justice Initiatives & Events

Advisory Councils Summit

The Advisory Councils Summit is held four times a year allowing the councils to share their work and to provide authentic input to the PHRC Executive Director and staff. The Advisory Councils play a critical role in helping the PHRC build deeper connections across communities throughout the state.

Civil Rights Mentoring

The Civil Rights Mentoring Program is a youth-centric Saturday program designed to nurture the curiosity and intelligence of our youth. It helps youth connect the lessons of the past to understand the events of today. Mentors encourage participants to formulate plans to take action which will improve tomorrow. This mentoring program is housed out of the Philadelphia Regional Office.

Human Relations Summit



The Human Relations Summit is held quarterly for a general audience to facilitate dialog on the need of human relations practices that align with social justice goals around diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Law & Race Series

The Law & Race Series discusses the legal and legislative tools necessary to dismantle white supremacy and its concomitant violence.

Peace + Justice in PA

“Peace and Justice in PA” is a statewide event in collaboration with the PA Media Group. The event series and will examine PA’s current state of affairs around diversity, equity and inclusion. In particular, it provides a look at efforts to counter extremism and hate groups in our state and how to support the people and organizations that are leading the response.