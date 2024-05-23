Other Social Justice Initiatives & Events

HBCUs Matter: Understanding Their Impact on Education & Society
A panel discussion hosted by the PHRC at the African American Museum in Philadelphia. Speakers included: Venus D. Boston, Esq., Vice President, Lincoln University; Aaron Walton, President, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania; Dr. Tony Allen, President, Delaware State University; Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW, PHRC Executive Director; and Dr. Ashley Jordan, President & CEO, African American Museum in Philadelphia (Moderator)
- Advisory Councils Summit
The Advisory Councils Summit is held four times a year allowing the councils to share their work and to provide authentic input to the PHRC Executive Director and staff. The Advisory Councils play a critical role in helping the PHRC build deeper connections across communities throughout the state.
- Civil Rights Mentoring
The Civil Rights Mentoring Program is a youth-centric Saturday program designed to nurture the curiosity and intelligence of our youth. It helps youth connect the lessons of the past to understand the events of today. Mentors encourage participants to formulate plans to take action which will improve tomorrow. This mentoring program is housed out of the Philadelphia Regional Office.
- Human Relations Summit
The Human Relations Summit is held quarterly for a general audience to facilitate dialog on the need of human relations practices that align with social justice goals around diversity, equity, and inclusion.
- Law & Race Series
The Law & Race Series discusses the legal and legislative tools necessary to dismantle white supremacy and its concomitant violence.
- Peace + Justice in PA
“Peace and Justice in PA” is a statewide event in collaboration with the PA Media Group. The event series and will examine PA’s current state of affairs around diversity, equity and inclusion. In particular, it provides a look at efforts to counter extremism and hate groups in our state and how to support the people and organizations that are leading the response.
Past events
HBCUs Matter: Understanding their Impact on Education and Society (October 24, 2024) [Recording]
Peace + Justice in PA 2024, featuring Heather McGhee (October 9, 2024) [Recording]
Restrictive Covenants: Confronting Pennsylvania’s History of Housing Discrimination Through Act 54 (April 26, 2024) [Recording]
- Peace + Justice in PA 2023: Featuring Candacy Taylor [link] (October 17, 2023)
- Peace + Justice in PA 2023 [Recording]
- When Hairy Styles Lead to Hairy Situations: Everything you need to know about hair discrimination in Pennsylvania [PDF] (September 23, 2023)
- Community Summit on Policing [Link] (May 10, 2023)
- Black Fathers' initiative event flyer [PDF] (April 22, 2023)
- Beyond the Headlines: Coming Together to Address Appraisal Bias [Recording] (April 12, 2023)
- Peace + Justice in PA 2022 featuring Dr. Bryant T. Marks [link] (November 15, 2022)
- Peace + Justice in PA 2022 [Recording]
- PHRC C.R.O.W.N. Act Conference [Image] (October 27, 2022)
- Program [PDF]
- Program [PDF]
- PHRC Martin Luther King Day celebration [Recording] featuring Dr. Anthony Monteiro (January 18, 2022)
- Peace + Justice in PA [Recording] (October 19, 20221)
- A 20th Anniversary Remembrance of the 9/11 al-Qaeda Attacks [Recording](September 11, 2021)
- From Health to Housing: Achieving Equity for LGBTQ+ Pennsylvanians [PDF] (June 21, 2021)
- Get to Know PHRC [Image] (June 18, 2021)
- Reform and Redemption Forum [Recording] (October 30, 2020)
- No Child Left Behind, Educational Equity in the Digital Era, featuring state Rep. Dan Miller [Recording] (October 16, 2020)
- Leading in Challenging and Complex Times
- The Color of COVID [Recording] (June 4, 2020)