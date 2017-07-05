Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission orders Centre County business to pay more than $38,500 in sex discrimination case

No. 1 Cycle Center fails to pay female employee equal wages

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) has ordered No. 1 Cycle Center H-D, Inc. in Center Hall, Centre County, to pay former management employee Tina Yetter of Lewistown more than $38,500 in back pay and interest for failing to pay her wages equal to those wages of male managers who perform similar duties.

In its investigation, the PHRC found that managers’ job descriptions were nearly identical and when actual duties performed were considered, Yetter’s duties required greater discretion and responsibility than those of her male colleagues.

“Pennsylvania women have a legal right to be paid equal to their male counterparts,” said JoAnn Edwards PHRC Executive Director. “Equal pay regardless of gender helps promote a healthy work environment for all workers.”

The PHRC’s order awards Yetter back pay of $38,500 plus interest.

The commission also ordered the business to cease from failing to pay female employees wages equal to male employees holding similar positions.

The company has 30 days to report to the commission on how it will comply with the order.

For more information on the PHRC, visit www.phrc.pa.gov

