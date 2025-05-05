Archived Election Directives & Guidance

Accessible & Alternative Voting Options
Accessible Remote Absentee and Mail-In Voting for Voters with Disabilities 1.2
Updated: September 26, 2022
Accessible Remote Absentee and Mail-In Voting for Voters with Disabilities 1.1
Issued: April 29, 2021
Voting Systems
Absentee & Mail-in Voting
Directive Concerning the Form of Absentee and Mail-in Ballot Materials 1.1
Issued: December 14, 2023
Directive Concerning the Form of Absentee and Mail-in Ballot Materials 1.0
Issued: November 28, 2023
Guidance Concerning Examination Of Absentee And Mail-in Ballot Return Envelopes 4.0
Issued: April 3, 2023
Guidance Concerning Examination Of Absentee And Mail-in Ballot Return Envelopes 3.0
Issued: November 4, 2022
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for the Military & Overseas Voters Protocol
Issued: August 10, 2010
Polling Place Management
For Building Administrators and Proprietors: Use of Facilities as Polling Places during COVID-19
Issued: October 21, 2020