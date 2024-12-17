Medical Physician and Surgeon
There are two primary ways to obtain licensure as a Medical Physician and Surgeon:
- Accredited - Applicants who have graduated from a school located within the United States and Canada will apply using the obtained by "accredited application."
- Unaccredited - Applicants who have graduated from an international medical school located outside of the United States and Canada will apply using the obtained by "unaccredited application."
A Medical Physician and Surgeon (MD):
- Passed a licensing examination acceptable to the Board.
- Graduated from an accredited medical college or from an ECFMG certified unaccredited medical college.
- Successfully completed graduate medical training.
- Practices the art and science of:
- Curing diseases
- Preserving the health of man
- Healing arts, with or without drugs.
Medical Physician and Surgeon - Accredited Application
- State Board of Medicine applications are processed in the order they are received. Please submit your application as soon as possible.
- Contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to obtain an FBI Criminal Background Check at https://www.fbi.gov/services/cjis/identity-history-summary-checks. The Board will accept the official FBI Report or a report from an official FBI approved Channeler. A list of approved channelers can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/services/cjis/identity-history-summary-checks/list-of-fbi-approved-channelers-for-departmental-order-submissions. The FBI Background Check must be dated within 180 days of the date the application is submitted to the Board.
- You are required to complete three hours of Board-approved continuing education on the topic of child abuse recognition and reporting. Learn more about Approved Child Abuse CE Providers. Confirmation of the course completion must be sent directly to the Board from the education provider. When registering for a course, please be sure to indicate that you are applying for Pennsylvania licensure to ensure your confirmation is sent to the Board.
- Any application that includes criminal history, disciplinary action taken in another state, malpractice complaints, etc., must be accompanied by a written explanation from you explaining the circumstances of the situation. Every page of requested documents must be submitted; partial copies are not acceptable. This includes copies of all legal or court documents, disciplinary action from another Board, or a complete copy of a malpractice complaint filed in court.
- The Board accepts the Federation Credentials Verification Service (FCVS) through the Federation of State Medical Boards to verify medical education, post graduate training, and examination scores. Please note, that the FCVS must receive documents via their primary source (i.e., directly from the medical school, etc.).
- By law and regulation, the Board must verify that applicants must have completed at least 1 full year of training at an approved Post Graduate Year (PGY) PGY Level 1 and PGY Level 2. For applicants still in PGY 2, the program director may not sign and date the form more than 30 days prior to the completion of the approved training.
- License verifications are required from any states/jurisdictions where you hold or have ever held a health-related professional license, registration, authorization, or permit to practice. Verifications are required regardless of the current status of the license. Additionally, verifications are required for training licenses/permits.
- Within a year of obtaining initial licensure, you must document completion of at least 4 hours of Board-approved education consisting of 2 hours in pain management or the identification of addiction and 2 hours in the practices of prescribing or dispensing of opioids. The Board does not approve continuing education programs but accepts continuing education programs accredited as AMA PRA Category 1, AMA PRA Category 2, and AOA Category 1A, 1B, or 2.
Medical Physician and Surgeon - Unaccredited Application
- State Board of Medicine applications are processed in the order they are received. Please submit your application as soon as possible.
- The Board accepts the Federation Credentials Verification Service (FCVS) through the Federation of State Medical Boards to verify medical education, post graduate training, ECFMG Certification, Verification of Fifth Pathway, and examination scores. Please note, that the FCVS must receive documents via their primary source (i.e., directly from the medical school, etc.).
- If you have current ECFMG certification and ECFMG verified your medical education at the time you received certification, you DO NOT need to request the record of graduation, educational transcript, and diploma from your medical school. The verification of your medical education through ECFMG will satisfy these requirements. If ECFMG DID NOT verify your medical education at the time you received ECFMG certification, your school MUST provide these items.
- By law and regulation, the Board must verify that applicants must have completed at least 1 full year of training at an approved PGY Level 1, a PGY Level 2, and PGY Level 3. For applicants still in PGY 3, the program director may not sign and date the form more than 30 days prior to the completion of the approved training.
- License verifications are required from any states or jurisdictions where you hold or have ever held a health-related professional license, registration, authorization, or permit to practice. Verifications are required regardless of the current status of the license. Additionally, verifications are required for training licenses or permits.
All graduate medical training applications are initiated by the training hospital. When an application is created by the hospital, the applicant will receive an email to log into the PALS licensing system to complete their portion of the application and submit it to the Board for processing. There are two primary ways to obtain licensure as a Graduate Medical Trainee. Applicants who have graduated from a school located within the United States and Canada will apply using the obtained by “accredited”. Applicants who have graduated from an international medical school located outside of the United States and Canada will apply using the obtained by “unaccredited.”
A Graduate Medical Trainee:
- Perform all of the functions of a licensed medical doctor, under the appropriate supervision, including:
- Performance of health assessments;
- Diagnosis and treatment of health conditions;
- Counsel and educate patients about health conditions;
- Execute medical regimens as delegated by the supervising physician
- Participate in interdisciplinary health care teams and committees to provide patients with the appropriate continuum of care.
Graduate Medical Training - Accredited
- State Board of Medicine applications are processed in the order they are received. Please submit your application as soon as possible.
- If primary source verification is provided, applicants may use the FCVS credentials verification service through the Federation of State Medical Boards to verify their medical education, ECFMG Certification, Verification of Fifth Pathway, and examination scores.
- If you have current ECFMG certification and ECFMG verified your medical education at the time you received certification, you DO NOT need to request the record of graduation, educational transcript, and diploma from your medical school. The verification of your medical education through ECFMG will satisfy these requirements. If ECFMG DID NOT verify your medical education at the time you received ECFMG certification, your school MUST provide these items.
A Physician Assisant (PA-C) may:
Perform duties and responsibilities, as directed by the supervising physician, including the following:
- Ordering, prescribing, dispensing and administration of drugs and medical devices; and
- Ordering, prescribing, and executing of diagnostic and therapeutic medical regimens.
Provide any medical service as directed by the supervising physician when the service is:
- Within the physician assistant’s skill, training and experience;
- Forms a component of the supervising physician’s scope of practice,
- Is included in the written agreement; and
- Is provided with the amount of supervision in keeping with the accepted standards of medical practice.
- Pronounce death, but not the cause of death.
- Authenticate with the physician assistant’s signature, any forms that may otherwise be authenticated by a physician’s signature as permitted by the supervising physician, State or Federal laws and facility protocols, if acceptable.
- The physician assistant shall be considered the agent of the supervising physician in the performance of all practice-related activities, including the orders of diagnostic, therapeutic and other medical services.
A Physician Assisant (PA-C) MAY NOT:
- Provide medical services except as described in the written agreement.
- Prescribe or dispense drugs except as described in the written agreement.
- Maintain or manage a satellite location under § 18.155 (relating to satellite locations) unless the maintenance or management is registered with the Board.
- Independently practice or bill patients for services provided.
- Independently delegate a task specifically assigned to him by the supervising physician to another health care provider.
- List his name independently in a telephone directory or other directory for public use in a manner which indicates that he functions as an independent practitioner.
- Perform acupuncture except as permitted by section 13(k) of the act (63 P. S. § 422.13(k)).
- Perform a medical service without the supervision of a supervising physician.
- State Board of Medicine applications are processed in the order they are received. Please submit your application as soon as possible.
- You will need to be licensed under the same Board as your supervising physician. If you wish to be supervised by an allopathic physician (MD), you will need to obtain licensure under the State Board of Medicine. If you wish to be supervised by an Osteopathic physician (DO), you will need to be licensed under the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine.
- If you are a recent graduate and are awaiting to take the NCCPA exam, you can obtain a temporary permit. You will be given an option to select a temporary permit during the application process. You will be required to have your passing NCCPA exam scores sent directly to the Board to change the temporary license to a full license.
Any application that includes criminal history, disciplinary action taken in another state, malpractice complaints, etc., must be accompanied by a written explanation from you explaining the circumstances of the situation. Every page of requested documents must be submitted; partial copies are not acceptable. This includes copies of all legal or court documents, disciplinary action from another Board, or a complete copy of a malpractice complaint filed in court.
- The physician assistant school cannot complete and submit your Education Verification form prior to your graduation date.
- License verifications are required from any states/jurisdictions where you hold or have ever held a health-related professional license, registration, authorization, or permit to practice. Verifications are required regardless of the current status of the license. Additionally, verifications are required for training licenses/permits.
Contact
State Board of Medicine
Phone - 1 (833) DOS-BPOA
Fax - (717) 787-7769
Email: ST-MEDICINE@PA.GOV