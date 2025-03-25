The .gov means its official.

Upcoming Special Election Reporting Dates
March 25, 2025
September 17, 2024
Previous Special Election Reporting Dates
April 23, 2024 Special Elections:
- 139th Legislative District Reporting Dates
- 139th Legislative District Special Election Candidate List
February 13, 2024 Special Elections:
- 140th Legislative District Reporting Dates | 140th Legislative District Special Election Candidate List
September 19, 2023 Special Elections:
- 21st Legislative District Reporting Dates | 21st Legislative District Special Election Candidate List
May 16, 2023 Special Elections:
- 108th Legislative District Reporting Dates | 108th Legislative District Special Election Candidate List
- 163rd Legislative District Reporting Dates | 163rd Legislative District Special Election Candidate List
February 7, 2023 Special Elections:
- 32nd Legislative District Reporting Dates | 32nd Legislative District Special Election Candidate List
- 34th Legislative District Reporting Dates | 34th Legislative District Special Election Candidate List
- 35th Legislative District Reporting Dates | 35th Legislative District Special Election Candidate List
January 31, 2023 Special Elections:
For special election reports before 2023, please email us.