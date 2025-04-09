Schmidt Honored as ‘Standout Secretary of State’ for Supporting Nonpartisan Student Voter Engagement in 2024

Harrisburg, PA – Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt was named “Standout Secretary of State” today by ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, a nonpartisan national initiative to foster civic engagement among college students.

“Helping to ensure our youngest eligible voters get registered and make their voices heard through voting – the most fundamental right in our representative democracy – is of critical importance,” Schmidt said. “I’m grateful to the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge initiative for their partnership, and I’m humbled by this recognition on their awards day. Our collective goal is helping every voter be a lifelong voter.”

Pennsylvania launched its nonpartisan Campus Voting Challenge, in collaboration with ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, in 2020 and has since ranked among the most active states in the country. Awards are presented to four-year institutions and community colleges for highest voter turnout, most improved voter turnout, and highest voter registration among eligible students for federal elections. More than 75 schools across the Commonwealth, serving more than 480,000 students, participate.

As he has for several years, Schmidt helped kick off the most recent Pennsylvania Campus Voting Challenge last summer in preparation for the 2024 presidential election.

“Despite long lines and other challenges, college students did not sleep in on Election Day; they were determined to make their voices heard in 2024,” said Jen Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge.

“Elections matter, and with 100,000 local elections happening across the country in 2025, ALL IN campuses continue to ensure that every student has the information they need to cast their ballot. The award winners today, including Secretary Schmidt, lead by example, making nonpartisan voter participation a core part of campus life.”

Increased student voting contributed to Pennsylvania reporting a record-high voter turnout in the 2024 General Election.