Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Secretary of the Commonwealth Reports Record-High Voter Turnout in 2024 General Election

    Finalized county data confirms 77% of registered voters and 69% of the voting-age population in the Commonwealth cast a ballot in November, which ranks among the highest turnout numbers in at least 36 years

    January 31, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – Voter turnout in the 2024 general election was among the highest on record since at least 1988, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said today.

    “This high level of voter engagement is a testament to the voter education work done in 2024 by the Shapiro Administration, county election officials across all 67 Pennsylvania counties, candidate campaigns, and nonprofit organizations,” Schmidt said. “Now that our counties have finalized the last details of the 2024 election, we can see that November’s election had a historic number of eligible voters cast their ballots. Our goal at the Department of State for every election is for every eligible Pennsylvanian to be able to cast their vote and have it counted.”

    The Department measures turnout in Pennsylvania elections in two ways: percentage of registered voters who voted, and percentage of voting-age population who voted. Both figures for the 2024 election – 77.1% of registered voters and 68.5% of voting-age population – ranked among the highest for every presidential election going back at least 36 years.

    Here is a look at the turnout percentages from presidential elections dating to 1988: 

    Presidential general electionNumber of registered voters% of registered voters who votedTotal voting-age population% of voting-age population who voted
    20249,175,13377.110,332,67868.5
    20209,090,96276.110,353,54866.8
    20168,722,97770.110,018,51061
    20128,508,01567.69,910,22458.1
    20088,755,58868.79,686,27562.1
    20048,366,663699,615,17260
    20007,781,997639,358,83352.4
    19966,805,61266.19,196,00048.9
    19925,993,00282.89,129,00054.3
    19885,875,94377.29,060,00050.1

    Thirty-five counties also saw turnout among registered voters hit 80% or more for the 2024 general election:

    •  Adams: 80.2%
    •  Armstrong: 82.9%
    •  Beaver: 81.4%
    •  Bedford: 83.6%
    •  Blair: 80.2%
    •  Bucks: 81.8%
    •  Butler: 83.9%
    •  Cambria: 81.1%
    •  Cameron: 80.2%
    •  Chester: 82.7%
    •  Clarion: 81.1%
    •  Clearfield: 81%
    •  Clinton: 80.9%
    •  Elk: 82.8%
    •  Forest: 81.7%
    •  Franklin: 80.4%
    •  Fulton: 83.3%
    •  Huntingdon: 80.2%
    •  Indiana: 81.7%
    •  Jefferson: 80.5%
    •  Juniata: 84.8%
    •  Lawrence: 81.1%
    •  Lycoming: 81%
    •  Mifflin: 81.4%
    •  Montgomery: 82.8%
    •  Perry: 83.1%
    •  Potter: 81.3%
    •  Snyder: 83.3%
    •  Somerset: 82.5%
    •  Sullivan: 82.1%
    •  Susquehanna: 81.2%
    •  Venango: 80.6%
    •  Washington: 82.3%
    •  Westmoreland: 83.1%
    •  Wyoming: 82.2%

    Media Contacts

    Matt Heckel

    Press Secretary
    Department of State Media