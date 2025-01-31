Secretary of the Commonwealth Reports Record-High Voter Turnout in 2024 General Election

Harrisburg, PA – Voter turnout in the 2024 general election was among the highest on record since at least 1988, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said today.

“This high level of voter engagement is a testament to the voter education work done in 2024 by the Shapiro Administration, county election officials across all 67 Pennsylvania counties, candidate campaigns, and nonprofit organizations,” Schmidt said. “Now that our counties have finalized the last details of the 2024 election, we can see that November’s election had a historic number of eligible voters cast their ballots. Our goal at the Department of State for every election is for every eligible Pennsylvanian to be able to cast their vote and have it counted.”

The Department measures turnout in Pennsylvania elections in two ways: percentage of registered voters who voted, and percentage of voting-age population who voted. Both figures for the 2024 election – 77.1% of registered voters and 68.5% of voting-age population – ranked among the highest for every presidential election going back at least 36 years.

Here is a look at the turnout percentages from presidential elections dating to 1988: