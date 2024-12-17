About the Challenge



The Pennsylvania Campus Voting Challenge is a nonpartisan support and recognition program for higher education institutions in Pennsylvania with a commitment to increasing student voter participation and engagement on campuses across the Commonwealth.

There will be three award categories for both 4-year institutions and 2-year institutions, awarded based on student voter participation in the November 2022 election using data from National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement. The Department of State will announce awards for highest campus voter turnout, most improved campus voter turnout, and highest student voter registration rate.

The Pennsylvania Department of State is facilitating this voting challenge in collaboration with the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, a national nonpartisan nonprofit that provides support, structure, and recognition to help colleges and universities to institutionalize nonpartisan democratic engagement and increase student voting. Awards will be based on campuses' National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement (NSLVE) reports generated by the Institute for Democracy & Higher Education at Tufts University in Mass. Participation in the Pennsylvania Challenge will automatically include participation in ALL IN Challenge, a national support and recognition program.

Institutions that opt into the Challenge will be provided guidance and tools to create an action plan for increasing student engagement on their campus. There is no sign-up cost to participate.

If you have questions you can email Ryan Drysdale, director of ALL IN, (ryan@civicnation.org).