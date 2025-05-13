Harrisburg, PA – In preparation for the May 20 primary election, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded Pennsylvania voters today that they can find comprehensive voting information at vote.pa.gov. Ensuring that our elections are conducted freely and fairly, and that every eligible voter can make their voice heard, are top priorities of the Shapiro Administration.

“Vote.pa.gov is a one-stop shop for Pennsylvanians looking for trusted, official information about elections and voting,” Schmidt said. “There, they can verify their voter registration, locate their polling place, learn how to complete and return their mail ballot, and even watch a video of how to cast a ballot on their county’s voting system.”

Because Pennsylvania has a closed primary, only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party’s nominees in the primary election. However, all voters can vote on any of the following if they also appear on the ballot:

a constitutional amendment question,

a ballot question, or

a special election in their district.

“Every vote is precious,” Schmidt added, “and municipal elections matter because officials who have direct impact on our daily lives – those who set property taxes, oversee schools, and make public safety and local infrastructure decisions, for example – are on the ballot.”

Mail ballot application deadline

Schmidt also reminded voters that 5 p.m. today is the deadline to apply for a mail ballot for the primary. To date, 792,689 mail ballot applications have been approved ahead of the primary, Schmidt said.

Pennsylvanians voting by mail should return their completed ballot immediately. The deadline for county elections offices to receive completed mail ballots is 8 p.m. May 20.

Pennsylvanians can also request their mail ballot, complete it, and return it in one visit to their county elections office until close of business today. Voters are encouraged to check their county elections office’s hours before making the trip.

Voters can also deliver their ballot in person to their county elections office or to a designated ballot drop box or satellite office, if their county provides those resources. Voters should check vote.pa.gov to determine if their county has ballot drop-box locations and to find the hours for their county elections office.

Voters who received a mail ballot may vote in person on Primary Day if they bring their mail ballot materials, including the outer envelope, with them to be surrendered.

Voters who requested a mail ballot but do not receive it or do not have it to surrender may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place on Primary Day.

For voters who wish to vote in person at their polling place on Primary Day, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Department’s voter information website, vote.pa.gov, is available in English, Spanish, and Chinese and offers a polling place locator and contact information for county elections offices. It also includes tips for first-time voters, mail-in and absentee voters, elderly and disabled voters, and members of the military.

Voters can also call the Department of State’s year-round voter hotline, 1-800-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772), or follow #ReadytoVotePA on social media.