Where to Return Your Mail Ballot

County Election Offices

Voters may return their completed mail-in or absentee ballot to their county election office during that office's business hours. Ballots must be received by the county election office before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Find your county election office.

Drop Boxes and Dropoff Sites

Some counties may have drop boxes. They are a safe and secure way for Pennsylvania voters to return their completed mail-in or absentee ballots. Voters may return their mail-in or absentee ballot at their county's designated drop box(es) or drop-off location. Ballots must be received by the county election office before 8 p.m. on Election Day. Under Pennsylvania law, voters must return their own ballots. The only exceptions to this are for voters with a disability who have designated someone in writing to deliver their ballot.



Services available at a drop box or drop-off location:

Return only your own completed ballot

NOTE: Completed ballots may also be returned at your county election office.

Check your county’s website for information.

Satellite County Election Offices

Some county election boards might open satellite offices to offer county residents added convenience. These satellite locations may be open additional hours, including weeknights and weekends. Each satellite location has a secure ballot receptacle to store completed mail-in and absentee ballots submitted at the location.



Services available at a County Election Office or Satellite County Election Office:

Register to vote (not offered at all satellite locations)



Vote early in person Apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot Vote your ballot, once your application is verified Return a completed ballot

Return a completed ballot that was mailed to you.

Check your county’s website for information.