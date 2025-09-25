Shapiro Administration Receives National Recognition for Improving Professional Licensing Process

Harrisburg, PA – As a result of the Shapiro Administration’s ongoing commitment to deliver mental health parity and streamline regulatory processes, two national organizations honored the Commonwealth with accolades for its professional licensing improvements.

First, five Department of State health care professional licensing boards – Dentistry, Medicine, Nursing, Osteopathic Medicine, and Pharmacy – were recognized for ensuring their license applications are free from unnecessary, intrusive, and stigmatizing language about mental health care and treatment.

This recognition as a Wellbeing First Champion for 2025 comes from the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation and highlights to health care professionals in Pennsylvania that they can seek needed mental health care without fear of unnecessarily losing their professional license. Pennsylvania is one of only two states in the country to earn Wellbeing First Champion status across all boards evaluated by the Foundation.

“I’m proud to report that Pennsylvania earned this honor for every type of health care board that the foundation evaluates,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said. “The Department’s Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs has worked tirelessly to make the Commonwealth an inclusive and attractive place for health care professionals to work and live.”

Verification that applications contain no invasive or stigmatizing language about mental health is confirmed annually by ALL IN: Wellbeing First for Healthcare, a coalition of leading health care organizations that works to eliminate barriers for industry workers seeking to access mental health care.

“Across the country, health workers are at an increased risk for burnout and mental health conditions,” said Corey Feist, co-founder of ALL IN: Wellbeing First for Healthcare and CEO of the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation. “Many health workers feel they cannot speak up about their mental health without being criticized by colleagues or risking their jobs.

“I applaud Pennsylvania for its leadership in supporting the well-being of health workers,” Feist added.

The second recent accolade for Pennsylvania came from the Archbridge Institute’s State Occupational Licensing Index, which ranked the Commonwealth in the top 10 states with efficient, streamlined professional licensing practices for the second straight year. Criteria for the rankings include the number of occupations licensed, universal recognition policies, and requirements for initial licensure.

“Pennsylvania now consistently measures among the best states in the country when it comes to licensing health care and business professionals, which means qualified workers can get to work more quickly to deliver needed services to Pennsylvanians,” Schmidt said.

The top 10 rankings in 2024 and 2025 came after Pennsylvania ranked near the bottom of the Archbridge Institute’s index in 2023.

Schmidt noted Pennsylvania’s meteoric rise in the rankings came after Governor Shapiro signed an executive order in January 2023 directing state agencies to conduct a comprehensive review of how long it was taking them to process applications for professional licenses, permits, and certifications.

Based on the review, the Shapiro Administration established a date-certain for each license, permit, and certificate by which completed applications must be processed. If completed applications are not processed by the guaranteed date, the agency responsible must refund applicants’ fees.

Earlier this year, the Shapiro Administration announced that Pennsylvania is a full participant in three health care licensure compacts, making it easier for qualified doctors, nurses, and physical therapists to provide care across state lines.

“Governor Shapiro has continuously shown his commitment to removing unnecessary barriers for qualified professionals to obtain their licenses and get to work quickly,” Schmidt said. “Both of these recent national accolades are further proof that, under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s state government is moving at the speed of business.”