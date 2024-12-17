The State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors protects the public from unprofessional, improper, unauthorized and unqualified practice of social work, licensed marriage and family therapy and licensed professional counseling. The Board regulates and controls individuals who call themselves a social worker and individuals who hold themselves out as being licensed clinical social workers, licensed marriage and family therapists and licensed professional counselors.
To determine eligibility to sit for the ASWB Bachelor's, Master’s, or Clinical Examinations, please submit an application for licensure to the Board for approval.
Monday through Friday and some Saturdays depending on test sites (over 200 in USA)
National MFT Examination by the Association of Marital and Family Therapy Regulatory Boards (AMFTRB)
Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.