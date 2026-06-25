Harrisburg, PA – Building on Governor Josh Shapiro’s consumer protection initiative, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) is expanding access to free financial education and fraud prevention resources through a new website and a series of free public events across Pennsylvania this July.

The Department recently launched My Money, a new online resource designed to help Pennsylvanians learn about, manage, and protect their finances. Available at pa.gov/MyMoney, the website brings together trusted financial education materials, fraud prevention resources, and consumer assistance information in a single, easy-to-use location.

Throughout July, the Department’s Investor Education and Consumer Outreach staff will host free educational events across the Commonwealth to help seniors and members of the public recognize the warning signs of financial fraud, identity theft, and scams, protect their personal information, and know where to turn for help. All events are open to the public unless otherwise noted. In 2025, DoBS conducted more than 300 outreach events, reaching nearly 53,000 Pennsylvanians with financial education and investor protection information.

Together, the My Money website and statewide outreach events build on the Shapiro Administration's broader consumer protection efforts to help Pennsylvanians avoid scams, improve financial literacy, and make informed financial decisions before problems arise.

To learn more about the Department’s free, non-commercial financial education programs or request a customized presentation, visit the DoBS Events Calendar or contact the team at 1-800-PA-BANKS or via email at informed@pa.gov. Pennsylvanians can also visit pa.gov/dobs, subscribe to the Department newsletter, or follow DoBS on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn.

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to call the Shapiro Administration’s statewide consumer protection hotline 1-866-PACOMPLAINT (1-866-722-6675), visit pa.gov/consumer, or email consumer@pa.gov to report scams, resolve financial and insurance issues, and access help from the Commonwealth.

FOR OLDER ADULTS

Fraud BINGO: A fun and interactive presentation that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud by playing a familiar game – BINGO!

Hosted by Messiah Lifeways at Mechanicsburg Place Senior Center, 97 West Portland St., Mechanicsburg (Cumberland County) on July 2 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Nori Hoffman at 717-591-5581 ext. 6318 or nhoffman@messiahlifeways.org.

from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Nori Hoffman at 717-591-5581 ext. 6318 or nhoffman@messiahlifeways.org. Hosted by the Office of Human Services, Area Agency on Aging, McKean, Cameron and Elk Counties at the Johnsonburg Senior Center, 430 Center St., Johnsonburg (Elk County) on July 7 from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact JoAnn Schatz at 814-965-5638 or jschatz@ohsaging.com.

from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact JoAnn Schatz at 814-965-5638 or jschatz@ohsaging.com. Hosted by the Office of Human Services, Area Agency on Aging, McKean, Cameron and Elk Counties at the Kane Senior Center, 100 Fraley St., Kane (McKean County) on July 7 from 11:15 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Alyse Nystrom at 814-837-6981 or anystrom@ohsaging.com.

from 11:15 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Alyse Nystrom at 814-837-6981 or anystrom@ohsaging.com. Hosted by the Office of Human Services, Area Agency on Aging, McKean, Cameron and Elk Counties at the Eldred Senior Center, 169 Main St., Eldred (McKean County) on July 8 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Charlotte Schweikart at 814-225-4752 or cschweikart@ohsaging.com.

from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Charlotte Schweikart at 814-225-4752 or cschweikart@ohsaging.com. Hosted by the Office of Human Services, Area Agency on Aging, McKean, Cameron and Elk Counties at the Emporium Senior Center, 105 East 4th St., Emporium (Cameron County) on July 8 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Jennifer Kane at 814-486-3707 or jkane@ohsaging.com.

from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Jennifer Kane at 814-486-3707 or jkane@ohsaging.com. Hosted by the Office of Human Services, Area Agency on Aging, McKean, Cameron and Elk Counties at the Senior Junction of Ridgway, 321 West Main St., Ridgway (Elk County) on July 9 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Diana Streich at 814-772-6786 or dstreich@ohsaging.com.

from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Diana Streich at 814-772-6786 or dstreich@ohsaging.com. Hosted by Experience Inc. at the Endeavor Senior Center, 17425 Route 666, Township Building, Endeavor (Forest County) on July 10 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. For additional information contact George Dillman at 717-705-2687 or gdillman@pa.gov.

from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. For additional information contact George Dillman at 717-705-2687 or gdillman@pa.gov. Hosted by the Area Agency on Aging Luzerne/Wyoming Counties at the Dallas Active Adult Center, 1158 Twin Stacks Drive, Dallas (Luzerne County) on July 13 from 10:45 AM to 11:45 AM. For additional information contact Danielle Sayre at 570-822-1158 or Danielle.Sayre@luzernecounty.org.

from 10:45 AM to 11:45 AM. For additional information contact Danielle Sayre at 570-822-1158 or Danielle.Sayre@luzernecounty.org. Hosted by Berks PARSE at Mimmo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, 290 Morgantown Road, Reading (Berks County) on July 15 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact George Dillman at 717-705-2687 or gdillman@pa.gov.

from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact George Dillman at 717-705-2687 or gdillman@pa.gov. Hosted by Challenges – Options In Aging (Lawrence County Area Agency on Aging) at Shenley Square, 2706 Mercer Road, New Castle (Lawrence County) on July 16 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. For additional information contact Mike Gordon at 724-658-3729 ext. 5160 or mgordo@ccpgh.org.

from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. For additional information contact Mike Gordon at 724-658-3729 ext. 5160 or mgordo@ccpgh.org. Hosted by the Centre Region Active Adult Center at Nittany Mall, Space #990, 2901 E. College Ave., State College (Centre County) on July 20 from 10:45 AM to 11:45 AM. For additional information contact Erika Mann at 814-231-3076 or emann@crcog.net.

from 10:45 AM to 11:45 AM. For additional information contact Erika Mann at 814-231-3076 or emann@crcog.net. Hosted by Active Aging Center of Meadville, 1034 Park Ave., Meadville (Crawford County) on July 20 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Ashley McLallen at 814-336-1792 or meadsc@activeaging.org.

from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Ashley McLallen at 814-336-1792 or meadsc@activeaging.org. Hosted by Venango County Human Services at the Venango County Active Adult Center, 1505 W. First St., Oil City (Venango County) on July 21 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Amanda Dornberger at 814-670-0158 or adaubenspeck@csvenango.com.

from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Amanda Dornberger at 814-670-0158 or adaubenspeck@csvenango.com. Hosted by Experience Inc. at the Tidioute Senior Center, The Tidioute Towers, 174 Main St., Tidioute (Warren County) on July 21 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact George Dillman at 717-705-2687 or gdillman@pa.gov.

from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact George Dillman at 717-705-2687 or gdillman@pa.gov. Kittanning Senior Center, 125 Queen St., Kittanning (Armstrong County) on July 22 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Joe Kacmar at 724-543-2773.

from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Joe Kacmar at 724-543-2773. Hosted by Blueprints at the Waynesburg Senior Center, 1505 Morris St., Waynesburg (Greene County) on July 23 from 10:15 AM to 11:15 AM. For additional information contact Stacy Stroman at 724-852-2893 ext. 543 or sstroman@myblueprints.org.

from 10:15 AM to 11:15 AM. For additional information contact Stacy Stroman at 724-852-2893 ext. 543 or sstroman@myblueprints.org. Heritage Senior Center, 3700-4 Davidsburg Road, Dover (York County) on July 28 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Laura Gibbs at 717-292-7471 or center.heritage@yahoo.com.

$camJam: A fun and interactive event that brings experts in law enforcement and state agencies together to educate audiences on how to protect their money from financial fraud and abuse. Between key sessions attendees get to play Fraud BINGO – they may even win a prize! This program is in partnership with AARP Pennsylvania.

Hosted by Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging at Heritage House, 4 Sylvania St., Brookville (Jefferson County) on July 8 from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. For additional information contact Tammy Miller at 814-849-3391 or tmiller@jcaaa.org.

Elder Financial Abuse Prevention Symposiums: Elder Financial Abuse has become the leading issue reported to adult protective service professionals. Front line senior service providers who work with older adults are in unique positions to spot this type of abuse. This event will offer training on how to identify and report these types of scams.

Hosted by Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging at Heritage House, 4 Sylvania St., Brookville (Jefferson County) on July 8 from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM. For additional information contact Tammy Miller at 814-849-3391 or tmiller@jcaaa.org.

from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM. For additional information contact Tammy Miller at 814-849-3391 or tmiller@jcaaa.org. Hosted by Clarion Aging at the Clarion Main Street Senior Center, 516 Main St., Clarion (Clarion County) on July 9 from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM. For additional information contact Rena Altman at 814-226-4194 or raltman@clarionaaa.org.

Top Scams and How to Avoid Them: Every day, people are scammed out of thousands of dollars by so-called “professionals” looking to separate them from their hard-earned money. This presentation introduces us to commonly used tactics, what to look for and how to avoid them.

Charles T. Adams Active Adult Center, 5 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre (Luzerne County) on July 29 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Maria Linso at 570-825-3484 or maria.linso@luzernecounty.org.

from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Maria Linso at 570-825-3484 or maria.linso@luzernecounty.org. Hosted by the MJRSC – The Care Network at the Lewistown Senior Center, 515B Knepp Ave., Lewistown (Mifflin County) on July 31 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Jen Feathers at 800-348-2277 or lewistownctr@mymjrsc.com.

LEGISLATIVE EVENTS

Rep. Josh Bashline's $camJam: Clarion Main Street Senior Center, 516 Main St., Clarion (Clarion County) on July 9 from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. For additional information contact Rena Altman at 814-226-4194 or raltman@clarionaaa.org.

Clarion Main Street Senior Center, 516 Main St., Clarion (Clarion County) on from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. For additional information contact Rena Altman at 814-226-4194 or raltman@clarionaaa.org. Rep. Tina Pickett’s Senior Expo: Athens-Lynch/Bustin Elementary School, 253 Pennsylvania Ave., Athens (Bradford County) on July 17 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Jen Horton at 717-783-8238 or jhorton@pahousegop.com.

Athens-Lynch/Bustin Elementary School, 253 Pennsylvania Ave., Athens (Bradford County) on from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Jen Horton at 717-783-8238 or jhorton@pahousegop.com. Rep. Parke Wentling’s Health Fair and Senior Expo: Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage (Mercer County) on July 17 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Brianna Toth at 724-734-5980 or Btoth@pahousegop.com.

Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage (Mercer County) on from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Brianna Toth at 724-734-5980 or Btoth@pahousegop.com. Rep. Mike Armanini/LIFT Annual Disability and Senior Resource Expo: Elk County Catholic High School, 600 Maurus St., St. Marys (Elk County) on July 21 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Cynthia Feldbauer at 814-781-3050 ext. 202 or liftfm@liftcil.org.

Elk County Catholic High School, 600 Maurus St., St. Marys (Elk County) on from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Cynthia Feldbauer at 814-781-3050 ext. 202 or liftfm@liftcil.org. Rep. Jill Cooper’s Community Fair: The Lamplighter, 6566 Route 22, Delmont (Westmoreland County) on July 24 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Alaina Adams at 724-472-4102 or Aadams@pahousegop.com.

The Lamplighter, 6566 Route 22, Delmont (Westmoreland County) on from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Alaina Adams at 724-472-4102 or Aadams@pahousegop.com. Rep. Lisa Borowski's $camJam: Wayne Senior Center, 108 Station Road, Wayne (Delaware County) on July 29 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Kate Schleigh on 484-427-2884 or Kschleigh@pahouse.net.

Wayne Senior Center, 108 Station Road, Wayne (Delaware County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Kate Schleigh on 484-427-2884 or Kschleigh@pahouse.net. · Sen. Sharif Street's $camJam: Mt. Airy Church of God, 6401 Ogontz Ave., Philadelphia (Philadelphia County) on July 30 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Aissia Richardson at 267-593-9227 or Aissia.Richardson@pasenate.com.

Mt. Airy Church of God, 6401 Ogontz Ave., Philadelphia (Philadelphia County) on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Aissia Richardson at 267-593-9227 or Aissia.Richardson@pasenate.com. Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill’s $camJam: Chanceford Township Community Building, 33 Muddy Creek Forks Road, Brogue (York County) on July 31 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Holly Engle at 717-787-7085 or hengle@pasen.gov.

FOR LIMITED AUDIENCES