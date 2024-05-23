Information for College Students

Registering to vote

You should register to vote where your home is. That could be either:

where you live while attending college in Pennsylvania (regardless of whether you live on or off campus) OR your prior home address in Pennsylvania, if your family or guardian still resides there.

Keep in mind: You must meet the general eligibility requirements to register and vote in that district. That means you must be a U.S. citizen at least 18 years of age and have lived in the district for at least 30 days.

The deadline to register to vote in the 2024 election is October 21. If you are a freshman or a transfer student just moving to a new district for school, you can register where you live while attending college as long as you moved there by Oct. 6, 2024.

Regardless of where you register, you can only vote once in each election.

Eligibility requirements to register to vote in Pennsylvania

To be eligible to vote in Pennsylvania, you must: