Annual Mail Ballot List

What is annual mail voting?
When you apply to be an annual mail voter, you are indicating that:
- You want to receive a mail ballot for every election until the 3rd Monday in February of the following year. (You will automatically receive a mail ballot for any election during that period.)
AND
- You would like your county election office to remind you to apply to vote by mail every year. By February, you will receive a paper request form for mail ballots for every election during that year or you can submit a request online.
You must submit a request to vote by mail ballot every year that you wish to vote by mail.
How do I know if I'm already an annual mail voter?
Check your voter registration status in the PA Voter Services portal or contact your county election office. They can tell you:
- if you are on the annual mail voter list and
- if you will receive mail ballots for the year or if you need to submit a request.
Remember, even if you received mail ballots last year, you must submit a new request every year.
How do I become an annual mail voter?
Step 1: Submit a request to receive ballots for the year
- Request online
- Download, print and mail a paper form
- Mail-in ballot request:
- Absentee ballot request:
- Visit your county election office
Step 2: Check the box:
Online:
Paper form:
Step 3: Submit a mail ballot request every year
If you are unsure about your annual mail ballot status, check your voter status record in the our online portal or contact your county election office.
If you are unable to submit an application online or you do not have a printer to print an application form, you may submit an online request to have a form mailed to you. You can also request to have a form mailed to you by calling the Department of State at: 1-877-VOTES-PA (1-877-868-3772).
What is the difference between a mail-in ballot and an absentee ballot?
There are two types of mail ballots in Pennsylvania.
Mail-in ballots are for any eligible voter. You do not need an excuse or reason to request a mail-in ballot.
Absentee ballots are for:
- voters who plan to be out of their municipality on Election Day
- voters who have a disability or illness that prevents them from going to a polling place on Election Day
Learn more about mail voting.
How do I cancel my mail ballot request?
If you want to cancel your annual mail ballot request, fill out the request to cancel my ballot form and two things will happen:
- You will no longer receive a mail ballot for upcoming elections.
- You will no longer receive a paper request form by February for mail ballots for the following year.
If you change your mind and want to vote by mail ballot in the future, you will need to submit a new request.
What if...
No. You must submit a request every year to be placed on the list to receive a mail ballot for each election that year.
- If you have not received your mail ballot for the next election, you can submit a request to cancel your ballot and then vote in person at your polling place.
- If you received your mail ballot but did not return it and you want to vote in person, you have two options:
- Bring your ballot and the pre-addressed outer return envelope to your polling place. After you surrender your ballot and envelope and sign a declaration, you can then vote a regular ballot.
- If you don't surrender your ballot and return envelope, you can vote by provisional ballot at your polling place. Your county election office will then verify that you did not vote by mail before counting your provisional ballot.
If you do not want to receive mail ballots during a specific year, do not return the request form you receive from your county. You will then be able to vote in person on Election Day by regular ballot.
If you received your mail ballot for any special elections before the 3rd Monday in February but did not return it and you want to vote in person, you have two options:
- Bring your ballot and the pre-addressed outer return envelope to your polling place. After you surrender your ballot and envelope and sign a declaration, you can then vote a regular ballot.
- If you don't surrender your ballot and return envelope, you can vote by provisional ballot at your polling place. Your county election office will then verify that you did not vote by mail before counting your provisional ballot.
Yes. You will continue to receive a request form every year until you cancel your annual mail-in or absentee ballot status or you move to another county and do not request to transfer your status to the new county.
If you move within the same county, contact your county election office to ensure that your mail-in or absentee ballot will be sent to your new address. If you move to a different county within Pennsylvania, you will need to update your voter registration and request to maintain your annual mail-in or absentee ballot status or have your existing annual mail ballot request transferred in one of the following ways:
- By going online (see section 14)
- By printing and mailing a voter registration form (see section 10) to your county election office.