Annual Mail Ballot List

​What is annual mail voting?



When you apply to be an annual mail voter, you are indicating that:



You want to receive a mail ballot for every election until the 3rd Monday in February of the following year. (You will automatically receive a mail ballot for any election during that period.)

AND You would like your county election office to remind you to apply to vote by mail every year. By February, you will receive a paper request form for mail ballots for every election during that year or you can submit a request online.



You must submit a request to vote by mail ballot every year that you wish to vote by mail.

How do I know if I'm already an annual mail voter?

Check your voter registration status in the PA Voter Services portal or contact your county election office. They can tell you:



if you are on the annual mail voter list and if you will receive mail ballots for the year or if you need to submit a request.

Remember, even if you received mail ballots last year, you must submit a new request every year.

How do I become an annual mail voter?



Step 1: Submit a request to receive ballots for the year

Step 2: Check the box:



Online: