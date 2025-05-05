Language Support

Will I get assistance in the polling place?

Section 203 of the federal Voting Rights Act requires certain counties to provide language assistance to people with limited English proficiency. In localities where there are more than 10,000 or over 5% of the total voting age citizens in a single county who are members of a single language minority group, have depressed literacy rates, and do not speak English very well, then the county has to offer voting information and assistance in that language.



There are currently three counties in Pennsylvania that should provide voting materials and assistance in Spanish:

Berks County

Lehigh County

Philadelphia County



There is currently one county in Pennsylvania that should provide voting materials and assistance in Chinese:

Philadelphia County

Can I bring someone with me to help me vote?

You can get help voting, as long as the person who helps you:

is not your employer or union representative



is not the judge of elections

You do not need to get permission before each election to have someone help you vote, but you may be asked to sign a declaration stating that you need assistance at the polling place. This declaration is now available in Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese and Vietnamese.





For more information on language access, refer to our latest guidance.