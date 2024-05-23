The .gov means its official.

Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania is one of the most active states for professional boxing and mixed martial arts. SAC licenses over 300 boxers and over 450 professional and amateur mixed martial artists. 

    To compete as a boxer, kickboxer or mixed martial artist in Pennsylvania, you must complete an application, undergo proper medical exams, and obtain a license from the State Athletic Commission (SAC).

    Pennsylvania is one of the most active states for professional boxing and mixed martial arts. SAC licenses over 300 boxers and over 450 professional and amateur mixed martial artists. The Commission, which is financially self sufficient, uses no General Fund monies.

    Commission Members

    Rudy Battle, Chairman
    Joel Frank, Commissioner
    Richard Steigerwald, Commissioner
    Al Schmidt, Secretary of the Commonwealth
    Dr. Burt Blackstone, Chairman Medical Advisory Board - Member 
    Ed Kunkle, Executive Director  

    Medical Advisory Board
    Dr. Burt Blackstone, Chairman
    Dr. Tony Al-Amin
    Dr. George Stollsteimer
    Dr. Jason Fronczak
    Dr. Joseph Leone

    Mail us your forms

    Pennsylvania Department of State, State Athletic Commission, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Email Us

    RA-SAC@pa.gov

    Call Us

    717-787-5720

