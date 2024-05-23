The .gov means its official.

To compete as a boxer, kickboxer or mixed martial artist in Pennsylvania, you must complete an application, undergo proper medical exams, and obtain a license from the State Athletic Commission (SAC).

Pennsylvania is one of the most active states for professional boxing and mixed martial arts. SAC licenses over 300 boxers and over 450 professional and amateur mixed martial artists. The Commission, which is financially self sufficient, uses no General Fund monies.

