Certifications, Apostilles, and the Authentication of Documents

The Secretary of the Commonwealth provides authentication of Pennsylvania public officials' signatures on documents that will be used outside the United States. For documents intended for use in foreign countries, the country of destination determines whether the authentication is an Apostille or Certification. Apostilles and Certifications are not issued for documents that will be used within the United States.



When a Pennsylvania notary public notarizes a document that will be filed in another state or country, the notary may be asked for proof of his or her appointment. This verification is called a Certificate of Good Standing for Notary Public and may be obtained from the Secretary of the Commonwealth. The individual for whom the notarization was completed should check with the state or country for its requirements.



The Apostilles, certifications and other verifications are prepared by the Secretary of the Commonwealth for a $15.00 fee. The front doors of the North Office building are locked after 3PM.



If you are looking for information on Vital Records such as Birth Records and Death Records or changing Birth and Death Records visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health- Vital Records.



If you are looking for information on Marriage and Divorce Records or Adoption Registry you may wish to contact the appropriate Pennsylvania county government office in which the records were filed.

Processing time for the drop box is five (5) to seven (7) business days. Of note, processing time does not include mailing time.