Get Official Document Authentication Through Certifications and Apostilles 

By authenticating a document with an apostille or certification, the Department is affirming that the official who signed and affixed their seal to the document is an elected or appointed Pennsylvania public official.

Examples of common documents that require authentication for international use are:

business documents (articles of incorporation, certificates of good standing, bylaws)

adoption paperwork (home studies, letters of reference, birth certificates, marriage certificates)

foreign study or education documents (diplomas, transcripts)

documents to facilitate patents, trademarks, dual citizenship, or international relations

Apostilles and certifications are not required or issued for documents being used only within the United States.