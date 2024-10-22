Shapiro Administration Reminds Voters of the Oct. 29 Deadline to Apply for a Mail Ballot for the Nov. 5 General Election

Harrisburg, PA – Registered Pennsylvania voters planning to vote by mail ballot in the Nov. 5 general election have one week remaining to apply for their ballot online or in person, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said today.

The official deadline to apply for a mail ballot is Oct. 29, though Schmidt urges those who want to vote by mail to apply for and return their completed ballot as soon as possible to ensure their vote is counted.

"With just one week left to apply for a mail ballot, if you plan to vote by mail, you should apply online or in person today so that you have enough time to receive your ballot, complete it, and return it to your county elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day," Schmidt said. "Also, remember that if you apply for your mail ballot in person at your county elections office, you can complete it and return it all in one visit through Oct. 29."

To date, more than 1,786,799 Pennsylvanians have applied for a mail ballot, which includes no-excuse mail-in and absentee ballots. The Department of State’s Elections Data page links to a downloadable Daily Mail Ballot Report, which provides point-in-time transactional data to provide an overview of the processing of mail-in and absentee ballots by county elections offices.

Whether they complete their mail ballot at home or at their county elections office, voters should follow these easy steps to ensure their ballot can be counted:

Read all instructions enclosed with the ballot.

enclosed with the ballot. Fill out the ballot by following the instructions on how to mark selections . Check both sides of the ballot in case there are races listed on the second page.

. Check both sides of the ballot in case there are races listed on the second page. Seal the ballot in the yellow inner secrecy envelope marked "official election ballot." Do not make any stray marks on the envelope.

marked "official election ballot." Do not make any stray marks on the envelope. Seal the yellow inner secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope .

. Sign and write the current date on the voter's declaration on the outer return envelope.

on the voter's declaration on the outer return envelope. Mail or hand deliver the completed ballot to their county elections office, or hand deliver the ballot to an officially designated satellite office or drop box.

Under Pennsylvania law, a voter may hand deliver only their own ballot. The only exceptions to this rule are for voters with a disability who have designated someone in writing to deliver their ballot and for voters who need an emergency absentee ballot.



County elections offices must receive all completed mail ballots – whether they are mail-in or absentee ballots – by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5. Mail ballots returned after that time, even if postmarked by 8 p.m. Nov. 5, will not count.



Polls will be open 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Election Day for registered voters who want to vote in person.

Voters who received an absentee or mail-in ballot may vote in person on Election Day if they bring their mail ballot materials with them to be voided.

Voters who requested a mail ballot and did not receive it or do not have it to surrender may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place. The provisional ballot will be reviewed by their county board of elections after Election Day to determine whether it can be counted.



The Department of State's voter information website vote.pa.gov – available in English, Spanish, and Chinese – offers mail ballot applications, a polling place locator, and contact information for county elections offices. It also includes tips for first-time voters, mail-in and absentee voters, elderly and disabled voters, and members of the military.



While there are no constitutional amendments or statewide ballot questions on the ballot this general election, voters should refer to their county elections board for more information on any local ballot referendums or special elections in their voting district.



For more information on voting and elections, visit vote.pa.gov or call the Department of State's year-round hotline, 1-877-VOTES-PA (1-877-868-3772), which offers information and interpretation services in more than 200 languages.