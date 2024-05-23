Mail-in and Absentee Ballot

In Pennsylvania, registered voters can request either a no-excuse mail-in ballot or an absentee ballot.
- Mail-in ballot: Any registered voter may apply to vote by mail in the next election. You do not have to provide a reason for why you want to vote by mail ballot.
- Absentee ballot: If you will be out of your municipality on Election Day or if you have a disability or illness that prevents you from going to your polling place on Election Day, you can request this ballot type, which requires you to provide a reason for why you want to vote by mail ballot.
Before you apply, be sure to check your voter registration status to ensure you are registered to vote and your information is up to date.
Deadlines for the May 20, 2025, Primary Election
- 5 p.m. May 13: Your APPLICATION for a mail-in or absentee ballot must be received by your county election office.
- 8 p.m. May 20: Your county election office must RECEIVE your completed mail ballot by this time. A postmark by 8 p.m. May 20 is not sufficient.
Missed the deadline to apply for your mail ballot? If you have an emergency--such as an unexpected illness or disability or last-minute absence from your municipality--you may still be able to obtain a mail ballot after the May 13 deadline. Find information here about how to get an emergency absentee ballot.
Registered voters can apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot online with a valid PA driver's license, PennDOT-issued photo ID, or the last 4 digits of their Social Security number.
Be sure to provide an email address with your application so you will receive ballot status notifications.
Military or overseas civilian voters can find information here on how to obtain a mail ballot.
Step 1: Download and complete a paper application.
Any registered voter can apply for a no-excuse mail-in ballot using this form:
- Mail-in ballot application (English)
- Mail-in ballot application (Spanish)
- Mail-in ballot application (Simplified Chinese)
- Mail-in ballot application (Traditional Chinese)
- Mail-in ballot application (Vietnamese)
Registered voters who can’t make it to their polling place on Election Day because of illness, disability, work, or travel can apply for an absentee ballot using this form:
- Absentee ballot application (English)
- Absentee ballot application (Spanish)
- Absentee ballot application (Simplified Chinese)
- Absentee ballot application (Traditional Chinese)
- Absentee ballot application (Vietnamese)
You can also request a paper application by:
- Contacting your county election office directly,
- Emailing the Department of State, or
- Calling the Department at 1-877-VOTESPA.
Step 2: Mail your application.
Your county election office must RECEIVE your paper application at least one week before the next election.
If you are a military or overseas civilian voter, visit the military and overseas voter page for information on how to obtain an absentee ballot.
Once your county's ballot is finalized and available, you may apply in person at your county election office or other officially designated location and promptly receive your mail ballot.
You can vote in person by mail ballot in one trip to your county election office or other officially designated site. Once your county's ballots are ready, you can go to your elections office, request your mail ballot, receive it, complete it, and submit it all in the same visit.
Learn more about voting in person by mail ballot.
If you have an emergency--such as an unexpected illness, disability, or a last-minute absence from your municipality on Election Day--you can request an emergency absentee ballot after 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before the election.
You can submit your emergency absentee ballot application to your county election office any time before 8 p.m. on Election Day. Your completed absentee ballot is due at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
What’s the annual mail-in ballot request?
You now have the option to request to be added to the annual mail-in ballot request list where you'll receive an application to renew your mail-in ballot request each year. Once your request is approved, you will automatically receive ballots for the remainder of the year, and you do not need to submit an application for each election.
Learn more about the annual mail-in ballot request.
Designate an Agent for Third Party Ballot Delivery
If you have a disability that prevents you from applying in person for your mail ballot or delivering your mail ballot, you may designate an agent to deliver your ballot materials for you. You must designate someone in writing using the Authorize a Designated Agent Form or a form provided by your county.
Accessible Remote Ballot Marking Solution for Mail Voting
The Department of State is committed to increasing accessibility for voters with disabilities. Pennsylvania voters with disabilities now have the opportunity to mark their absentee or mail-in ballot electronically. Learn more about the accessible remote ballot marking solution.
How do I vote and return my mail-in or absentee ballot?
Below are general steps on how to vote, prepare, and return your mail ballot. Be sure to follow the instructions included with your ballot. Contact your county election office if you have any questions.
Under Pennsylvania law, voters must return their own ballots. The only exceptions to this are for voters with a disability who have designated someone in writing to deliver their ballot.
Step 1:
Read the instructions carefully and mark your ballot. Be sure to complete the front and back of each page.
Step 2:
Seal your ballot in the yellow envelope marked "official election ballot." Do not make any stray marks on the yellow envelope.
Your ballot must be enclosed and sealed in the yellow envelope marked "official election ballot" or it will not be counted.
Step 3:
Seal the yellow envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope. Sign and write the current date on the voter’s declaration on the outside of the outer return envelope.
If you do not complete the declaration on the return envelope your ballot will not be counted.
Step 4:
Return your completed ballot to the county election board. Absentee and Mail-in Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election day at your county election board. To ensure your ballot is received by the deadline, return the ballot as soon as possible.
Where do I return my ballot?
Voters may return their completed mail-in or absentee ballot to their county election board of election office during that office's business hours, or another officially designated location. Ballots must be received by your county election board before 8 pm on Election Day.
Vote In Person By Mail Ballot Before Election Day
If you are a registered Pennsylvania voter, you can vote in person by mail ballot before election day.
As soon as ballots are ready, you can request, receive, vote and submit your mail-in or absentee ballot all in one visit to your county election board or other officially designated site.
With this option, there is no need for mail at all, and you can submit your vote at your convenience. Learn more about voting in person by mail ballot before election day.
Identification for Mail Voting
Applicants for absentee and mail ballots generally must submit proof of identification with their application every time you request an absentee or mail ballot. Uniformed and overseas citizens and voters who qualify under the Voting Accessibility for the Elderly and Handicapped ACT do not need to show ID. All other voters must use one of the following options.
Option 1
If the voter has a valid and unexpired Pennsylvania driver’s license or a valid and unexpired PennDOT ID card, the license/ID number must be provided.
Option 2
If the voter has not been issued a Pennsylvania driver’s license nor a PennDOT ID, the last four digits of the person’s Social Security Number must be provided.
Option 3
A person who has not been issued a current and valid driver’s license, a current and valid PennDOT ID, or a Social Security Number must provide a copy of a photo ID document such as:
- an unexpired U.S. Passport
- a U.S. Military ID (active and retired military ID may designate an expiration date that is indefinite but military dependents’ ID must contain an expiration date that is not expired)
- a photo employee identification issued by any level of federal, state, or local government.
- a photo employee identification issued by an accredited Pennsylvania public or private institution of higher learning
- a photo identification issued by a Pennsylvania care facility
Absentee voters covered by the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act or voters voting by an alternative ballot under the Voting Accessibility for the Elderly and Handicapped Act are not required to provide proof of identification.
What if I miss the application deadline?
Last Minute Emergencies
In emergency situations (such as an unexpected illness, disability or last-minute absence from your municipality), you can request an emergency absentee ballot after 5 pm on the Tuesday before the election.
You can submit your emergency absentee ballot application to your county election office any time before 8 pm on Election Day. Your completed absentee ballot is due at 8 pm on Election Day.
- Emergency Application for Absentee Ballot (PDF)
- Authorized Representative for Emergency Absentee Ballot Form
Frequently Asked Questions
- If you already submitted a mail-in or absentee ballot, you cannot vote at your polling place on Election Day.
- If you did not return your mail-in or absentee ballot and you want to vote in person, you have two options:
- Bring your ballot and the pre-addressed outer return envelope to your polling place to be voided. After you surrender your ballot and envelope and sign a declaration, you can then vote a regular ballot.
- If you don't surrender your ballot and return envelope, you can only vote by provisional ballot at your polling place. Your county election board will then verify that you did not vote by mail before counting your provisional ballot.
You can track the status of your ballot online. If you provide your email address to your county election office at the time you register to vote or apply for a mail ballot, you may receive an email notification when your returned ballot is received, as well as information about your ballot status, depending on county practices. You can call your county elections office for more information.
The smaller secrecy envelope is intended to protect the anonymity of your vote. After you fill out your ballot, you must place it in the secrecy envelope and seal it.
Do not make any marks on this envelope. If you fail to place and seal your ballot in this envelope or if you make marks on this envelope, your ballot will not be counted.
The second, larger envelope is the mailing and declaration envelope. You must use it, even if you are dropping your ballot off at a drop box. Place your secrecy envelope (with your ballot inside) into the mailing and declaration envelope. You must seal it and sign and date the declaration before you can return your ballot.
Both of these envelopes must be used in order for your vote to count.