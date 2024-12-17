Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Voting Forms and Documents

    Accessible Voting Forms
    Register to Vote Forms
    Mail-in Ballot Forms
    Absentee Ballot Forms
    Emergency Application Forms
    ​Provisional Ballot
    Voting in Pennsylvania
    Contact Information
    Voter Education Toolkit

    Accessible Voting


    Declaration of the Need of Assistance to Vote (English)

    Declaration of the Need of Assistance to Vote (Spanish)

    Declaration of the Need of Assistance to Vote (Traditional Chinese)

    Declaration of the Need of Assistance to Vote (Arabic)

    Declaration of the Need of Assistance to Vote (Bengali)

    Declaration of the Need of Assistance to Vote (French)

    Declaration of the Need of Assistance to Vote (Gujarati)

    Declaration of the Need of Assistance to Vote (Italian)

    Declaration of the Need of Assistance to Vote (Khmer)

    Declaration of the Need of Assistance to Vote (Korean)

    Declaration of the Need of Assistance to Vote (Russian)

    Declaration of the Need of Assistance to Vote (Simplified Chinese)

    Declaration of the need of Assistance to Vote (Vietnamese)

    		​Form (PDF)
    ​Application for Alternative Ballot

    ​Application for Alternative Ballot (Spanish)

    ​Application for Alternative Ballot (Traditional Chinese)
         		Form (PDF)
    ​Application for Emergency Alternative Ballot

    ​Application for Emergency Alternative Ballot (Spanish)

    ​Application for Emergency Alternative Ballot (Traditional Chinese)
         		Form (PDF)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (English)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Spanish)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Traditional Chinese)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Bengali)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (French)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Gujarati)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Italian)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Khmer)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Korean)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Russian)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Veitnamese)

    		Form (PDF)

     

    ​Register to Vote


    Online Voter Registration
    		​Web Form
    How to Register to Vote
    		​Web Page

    Pennsylvania Voter Registration Application (English)

    Pennsylvania Voter Registration Application (Spanish)

    Pennsylvania Voter Registration Application (Traditional Chinese)

    Pennsylvania Voter Registration Application (Bengali)

    Pennsylvania Voter Registration Application (French)

    Pennsylvania Voter Registration Application (Gujarati)

    Pennsylvania Voter Registration Application (Italian)

    Pennsylvania Voter Registration Application (Khmer)

    Pennsylvania Voter Registration Application (Korean)

    Pennsylvania Voter Registration Application (Russian)

    		Form (PDF)
    Pennsylvania Voter Registration Mail Application (English)

    Pennsylvania Voter Registration Mail Application (Spanish)

    Pennsylvania Voter Registration Mail Application (Simplified Chinese)

    Pennsylvania Voter Registration Mail Application (Traditional Chinese)

    Pennsylvania Voter Registration Mail Application (Vietnamese)

    		​Form (PDF)
    Voter ​Request to Cancel Voter Registration (English)

    Voter Request to Cancel Voter Registration (Spanish)

    Voter Request to Cancel Voter Registration (Traditional Chinese)

    		​Form (PDF)
    Find your Voter Registration Status​Web Form

     

    Mail-in Ballot

    ​Information about Mail-in Ballots
    		​Web Page
    ​Identification for Mail Voting

    ​Identification for Mail Voting (Spanish)

    Identification for Mail Voting (Traditional Chinese)

    		​Pamphlet (PDF)
    ​Mail Ballot Instructions Insert Multilingual PDF​Pamphlet (PDF)
    Check the status of your mail-in ballot
    		​Web Form
    ​Apply Online for a Mail-in Ballot
    		​Web Form

    ​Application for Mail-in Ballot (English)

    Application for Mail-in Ballot (Spanish)

    Application for Mail-in Ballot (Chinese Traditional)

    Application for Mail-in Ballot (Bengali)

    Application for Mail-in Ballot (French)

    Application for Mail-in Ballot (Gujarati)

    Application for Mail-in Ballot (Italian)

    Application for Mail-in Ballot (Khmer)

    Application for Mail-in Ballot (Korean)

    Application for Mail-in Ballot (Russian)

    ​Application for Mail-in Ballot (Simplified Chinese)

    Application for Mail-in Ballot (Vietnamese)
     

    		​Form (PDF)
    ​Request to Cancel My Ballot (English)

    ​Request to Cancel My Ballot (Spanish)

    Request to Cancel My Ballot (Traditional Chinese)

    		​Form (PDF)

    ​Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (English)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Spanish)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Traditional Chinese)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Bengali)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (French)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Gujarati)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Italian)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Khmer)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Korean)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Russian)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Veitnamese)

    		​Form (PDF)

     

    ​Absentee Ballot


    Identification for Absentee Voting​Pamphlet (PDF)
    ​Information about Absentee Ballots
    		​Web Page
    ​Mail Ballot Instructions Insert Multilingual PDF
    		​Pamphlet (PDF)
    Check the status of your absentee ballot
    		​Web
    ​Apply Online for an Absentee Ballot
    		​Web form

    ​Application for Absentee Ballot (English)

    Application for Absentee Ballot (Spanish)

    Application for Absentee Ballot (Chinese Traditional)

    Application for Absentee Ballot (Bengali)

    Application for Absentee Ballot (French)

    Application for Absentee Ballot (Gujarati)

    Application for Absentee Ballot (Italian)

    Application for Absentee Ballot (Khmer)

    Application for Absentee Ballot (Korean)

    Application for Absentee Ballot (Russian)

    ​Application for Absentee Ballot (Simplified Chinese)

    ​Application for Absentee Ballot (Vietnamese)

    		​Form (PDF)
    ​Request to Cancel My Ballot (English)

    ​Request to Cancel My Ballot (Spanish)

    Request to Cancel My Ballot (Traditional Chinese)

    		​Form (PDF)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (English)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Spanish)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Traditional Chinese)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Bengali)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (French)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Gujarati)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Italian)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Khmer)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Korean)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Russian)

    Third Party Ballot Delivery for Mail Voting Form (Veitnamese)

     

    		Form (PDF)

     

    Emergency Application for Absentee Ballot

    ​Emergency Application for Absentee Ballot (English)

    ​Emergency Application for Absentee Ballot (Spanish)

    ​Emergency Application for Absentee Ballot (Traditional Chinese)

    		​Form (PDF)
    ​Authorized Representative for Emergency Absentee Ballot Form (English)

    ​Authorized Representative for Emergency Absentee Ballot Form (Spanish)

    Authorized Representative for Emergency Absentee Ballot Form (Traditional Chinese)

    		​Form (PDF)

     

    ​Provisional Ballot

    ​Search the status of your provisional ballot
    		​Web Form
    Learn more about voting by provisonal ballotWeb Page

     

    Voting in Pennsylvania


    Election Calendar
    		​Web Page
    Voting System Information​Web Form
    Find Your Polling Place LocationWeb Form

     

    Contact Information

    County Election Office Contacts
    		​Web Form
    Online Complaint Form​Web Form
    ​Title III Complaint Form (English)

    Title III Complaint Form (Spanish)

    Title III Complaint Form (Traditional Chinese)

    		​Form (PDF)

     

    Voter Education Toolkit


    ​​Find material for social, print, web, and more​Web Page

     

    ​Other Information

    ​Election Directives and Guidance
    		​Web Page
    ​Voting Rights of Convicted Felons, Convicted Misdemeanants and Pretrial Detainees
    		​Pamphlet (PDF)
    2022 Pennsylvania Redistricting
    		​Web Page

    Pennsylvania Governor's Civic Engagement Award

    		​Web Forms
    Federal Voting Assistance Program for Military and Overseas VotersWebsite
    ​​Guide to Running a Voter Registration Drive in Pennsylvania
    		​Website, Video & Pamphlet (PDF)