​Confidential



Mediation services are confidential under Pennsylvania law. This allows the complainants and complaint respondents the freedom to express themselves without fear of what they say being held against them. The mediator does not keep notes of discussions during the mediation session.

Free

The PHRC offers mediation services free of charge. Mediation takes place before a formal investigation where fees and damages can accumulate.

Voluntary

Mediation services are voluntary, and either party can terminate participation at any time. The case is returned to investigation if:

Either party decides not to mediate.

A settlement agreement is not reached.

Fast

Mediation services are faster than a full investigation. The mediation process is designed to take place before the investigation begins and before fees and damages accumulate. Once a mediator is assigned to the case, the parties have 30 days to schedule the mediation session.

Neutral

The mediators are neutral and have no stake in the outcome.

Convenient

Virtual mediation is available to parties who do not wish to travel in order to participate.

Clear Up Misunderstandings

Mediation provides an opportunity to clarify the issues that led to the complaint and allows each party a forum to clear up any misunderstandings.

No Admission of a Violation

A mediation settlement does not constitute an admission to a violation of any state or federal anti-discrimination laws.

Creative Settlements

Mediation allows parties to be creative in their settlements because they are not only confined to remedies available under state or federal law.