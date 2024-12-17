In public accommodations, it is illegal to discriminate against someone based on:

Race (including protective hairstyles)

Color

Sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, etc.)

Religious creed

National origin

Ancestry

Disability

Relationship to a person with a disability

The use, handling, or training of a guide or support animals for a disability

Retaliation is also illegal, and the law protects you if you stand up against discrimination.

Public accommodation discrimination can happen when you are: