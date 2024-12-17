In employment, it is illegal to discriminate against someone based on:

Race (including protective hairstyles)

Color

Sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, etc)

Age (over 40)

Religious creed

National origin

Ancestry

Having a GED rather than a high school diploma

Disability

Relationship to a person with a disability

Use of a guide or service animals for a disability

Retaliation is also illegal, and the law protects you if you stand up against discrimination.

Employment discrimination can be:

When decisions about hiring, layoffs, pay, or other work terms or conditions are based on factors other than qualifications or job performance.

The actions of a boss, supervisor, or coworker towards a specific person or a whole group.

A company's policies or practices or the way they are applied.



In hospital and health care employment settings, it is illegal to discriminate against someone based on: