Filing a Complaint

The fact-finding conference is often held by the PHRC as early in the process as possible. PHRC staff will conduct the conference, at which you and the respondent present evidence and documents.

The fact-finding conference is designed to speed up the investigation and possibly help reach a fair settlement of your complaint.

The fact-finding conference is not a public proceeding or hearing.

A fact-finding conference may not be held in your case. There are several reasons why a fact-finding conference may not be held, which include the following:

You may choose to settle the case with the respondent.

You or the respondent may refuse to participate.

The investigator may determine that a conference is not necessary based upon all of the circumstances.

If your complaint is not resolved at the fact-finding conference, or if one is not held, the investigation will continue.

The investigator will:

Interview you, the complainant.

Interview the respondent.

Interview other relevant witnesses.

Review all pertinent records and documents obtained through voluntary cooperation or subpoena.

You may be asked to clarify your complaint in light of new information or to rebut the information provided by the respondent. Immediately notify your investigator if you learn or remember any additional information.