    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Social Justice Lunch & Learn Series

    The Social Justice Lunch and Learns is a brown bag series developed to offer convenient, engaging, and practical competency development sessions for the PHRC staff, civil rights and human rights stakeholders and people of the Commonwealth. It is essential that all of us who are committed to justice, work to ensure that we are addressing those harmful systems that impact people on a macro, mezzo and micro level.​

    Flyer for PHRC virtual Lunch & Learn Beyond the Bell: The Power & Promise of OST in Pennsylvania with speaker Contrell Armor

    Social Justice Lunch and Learn Series 2025

    Virtual Presentations typically held from September-December.

    Beyond the Bell The Power & Promise of OST in Pennsylvania

    September 23, 2025: a virtual PHRC Lunch & Learn featuring Contrell Armor, Director, Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool Youth Development Network (PSAYDN)

    Medicaid Matters – Helping Pennsylvanians with Disabilities Have Choice and Achieve Independence

    August 11, 2025: a virtual PHRC Lunch & Learn featuring Sec. Valerie A. Arkoosh, MD, MPH, Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

    Intentional Dialogue Bridging the Divide through Conversation

    August 21, 2025: A virtual PHRC Lunch & Learn featuring Dr. Ling Dinse, MSW, LSW.

    Product of Your Environment

    June 27, 2025: A PHRC virtual Lunch & Learn featuring Robert McKenzie, CEO/Founder, SKU Inc., V.P. Marketing and A&R, The Briefcase Group, Investor, CEO/Founder, QEYC.

    Here to Hear Listening to and working with our LGBTQ+ Communities in PA

    June 12, 2025: A PHRC Virtual Lunch & Learn featuring Ashleigh Strange, Executive Director, Governor's Advisory Commission on LGBTQ Affairs

