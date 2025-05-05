Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    PHRC on the Road: Building Pennsylvania's Beloved Community

    The PHRC created the Beloved Community framework to assist communities of the commonwealth to intentionally build a culture of peace, understanding, and tolerance despite our differences within the context of an increasingly diverse and interconnected world. The Beloved Community tour addresses key issues and concerns such as disability discrimination, racial and gender equality, LGBTQIA+ rights, and the protection of marginalized communities.  The 67-county tour began in June 2023 and ended May 2025. 

    67-County Tour

    1. Delaware County  [PDF] (January 31, 2024)
    2. Delaware County- Stop 2  [PDF] (March 28, 2024)
    3. Dauphin County  [PDF] (April 8, 2024)
    4. Bucks County  [PDF] (April 30, 2024)
    5. Montgomery County [PDF] (May 22, 2024)
    6. Montgomery County-Stop 2 [PDF] (June 5, 2024)
    7. Adams County [PDF] (June 13, 2024)
    8. Luzerne County [PDF] (July 10, 2024)
    9. Erie County [PDF] (July 15, 2024)
    10. Lycoming County [PDF] (July 23, 2024)
    11. Schuylkill County [PDF] (July 24, 2024)
    12. York County [PDF] (August 5, 2024)
    13. Union County [PDF] (August 21, 2024)
    14. Bradford County [PDF] (August 22, 2024)
    15. Tioga County [PDF] (August 29, 2024)
    16. Wyoming County [PDF] (September 4, 2024)
    17. Westomoreland County [PDF] (September 12, 2024)
    18. Cambria County [PDF] (September 16, 2024)
    19. Dauphin County- Stop 2 [PDF] (September 18, 2024)
    20. Beaver County [PDF] (September 25, 2024)
    21. Allegheny County [PDF] (September 26, 2024)
    22. Lehigh County [PDF] (September 30, 2024)
    23. Sullivan County [PDF] (October 3, 2024)
    24. Lebanon County [PDF] (October 15, 2024)
    25. Columbia County [PDF] (October 21, 2024)
    26. Washington County [PDF] (November 14, 2024)
    27. Carbon County [PDF] (November 18, 2024)
    28. Berks County [PDF] (December 6, 2024)
    29. Cameron, Clearfield, Crawford. Elk, Forest, McKean, Mercer, Venango, & Warren Counties [PDF] (December 16, 2024)

    1. Philadelphia [Image] (June 6, 2023)
    2. Chester County [Image](July 10, 2023)
    3. Lancaster County [Image] (July 17, 2023)
    4. Cumberland County [Image](September 18, 2023)
    5. Centre County[Image] (September 21, 2023)
    6. Bucks County [Image] (December 11, 2023)

    A virtual stop on our statewide tour. (December 16, 2024)