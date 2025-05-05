Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

PHRC on the Road: Building Pennsylvania's Beloved Community

The PHRC created the Beloved Community framework to assist communities of the commonwealth to intentionally build a culture of peace, understanding, and tolerance despite our differences within the context of an increasingly diverse and interconnected world. The Beloved Community tour addresses key issues and concerns such as disability discrimination, racial and gender equality, LGBTQIA+ rights, and the protection of marginalized communities. The 67-county tour began in June 2023 and ended May 2025.