Past events
- No Hate in Our State Town Hall York [PDF]
- Hate crime legislation sought after alleged anti-LGBTQ assault in York 9-6-25
- York leaders point to shortcomings in hate crime laws after attack of drag performer 9-4-25
- York leaders unite against hate after attack on LGBTQ+ community 9-3-25
- York town hall pushes for LGBTQ protections in Pa. hate crime laws | fox43.com 9-3-25
- 'No Hate in Our State' town hall set in York after alleged anti-LGBTQ assault 9-2-25
- York to hold ‘No Hate in Our State’ town hall | ABC27 9-2-25
- No Hate in Our State Town Hall- Washington County [PDF]
- PHRC brings ‘No Hate in Our State’ town hall to Charleroi - Observer-Reporter 12-20-24
- ‘No hate in our state’: Pa. commission hears about immigrant concerns at town hall - Mon Valley Independent 12-19-24
- 'No Hate in Our State' town hall held in Charleroi 12-18-24
- Human Relations Commission to host local community outreach meeting - One United Lancaster 12-11-24
- No Hate in Our State Town Hall- Blair County [PDF]
- No Hate in Our State Town Hall- Forest City [PDF]
- Residents work to dispel hate in Forest City | WVIA 2-9-24
- Hazelton schools respond to lawsuit alleging unfair voting system | WITF 2-9-24
- "No Hate in Our State" Forum Visits Forest City | WOLF (fox56.com) 2-8-24
- 'No Hate in Our State' Town Hall held in Forest City | WNEP 2-7-24
- Susquehanna County community hoping to stop the hate | Eyewitness News (pahomepage.com) 2-7-24
- No Hate in Our State Town Hall- Bethlehem, PA [Recording] (December 13, 2021)
- "Addressing Hate Incidents towards the AAPI Community" [Recording] (March 11, 2021)