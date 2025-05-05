Heritage Months

Hispanic Heritage Month 2025
Tuesday, September 30, 12:00-1:00 p.m. We are all Latinos: Diversity among Latin Cultures, how do we capitalize on our strength? Featuring Ángela Capeles, Founder and CEO, Capeles Agency
Monday, October 6, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. My Journey Through America Featuring Dr. Raquel Yiengst, PHRC Vice-Chair
Past events
- Beyond the Seen Invisible Labor of The Working Mom [Recording] featuring PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Director Sheryl Meck. (March 5, 2025)
- Navigating Global Women's Right Issues, Migration, and Barriers to Services in the U.S. [Recording] featuring PHRC Hearing Examiner Tamara Shehadeh-Cope. (March 11, 2025)
- The Science of Sisterhood [Recording] featuring PHRC Director of Education & Outreach Desireé Chang (March 19, 2025)
- Success Looks Different at Every Stage—Embrace the Journey [Recording] featuring Dr. La Dawn Robinson, PHRC Pittsburgh Regional Director (March 25, 2025)
- "Perspectives, a closer look at the psyche of Latino Migrants/ Immigrants & Discrimination [Recording]," featuring featuring Tamara Shehadeh-Cope, PHRC Hearing Examiner, Nancy Millán, Civic/Community Leader, and Merari E Fernández Castro, PhD., Licensed Clinical Social Worker & Psychotherapist. (September 30, 2024)
- Navigating Mental Health in Immigrant Communities [Recording]," featuring Dr. Jaime Inclan and Dr. Carmen Cruz discussing the legal, social, and psychological barriers facing immigrant communities. (October 10, 2024)
- PHRC Women's History Month
- "How to Harness your Power and Demand your Rights [Recording]," featuring Kia Ghee, Esq, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations (March 27, 2024)
- "Historical Role of Women of Color in Movements and Community, [Recording]" featuring Diane Clements-Boyd, Executive Director of the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Human Relations Commission (March 20, 2024)
- "Becoming a Servant Leader without Losing Yourself, [Recording]" featuring Tia Welch, Executive Director of the West Virginia Human Rights Commission (March 12, 2024)
- "Human Rights Sheroes [Recording]," featuring Dr. Alisa Warren, President of the International Association of Official Human Rights Agencies.
- Latino Narratives of Justice, [Recording] featuring PHRC Commissioner Raquel Yiengst and PHRC Staff (October 10, 2023)
- "Once I Was You: a Memoir of Love & Hate in a Torn America event flyer,[PDF] " featuring Maria Hinojosa (September 19, 2023)
- PHRC Women's History Month event featuring Melissa Harris-Perry [PDF] (March 8, 2023)
- "More than a Highway Construction Plan: A Human-Centered Approach to Advancing Equity, Inclusion, & Belonging in Transportation event flyer," [PDF] featuring Nicole Tyler(March 16, 2023)
- "Women's History: A Pathway to Empowerment", featuring Suzanne Estrella (March 22, 2023)
- "Survivor to Inspiration: Using our Stories, Skills, and Experiences to Become Catalysts of Social Change event flyer [PDF]" featuring Carla Christopher (March 29, 2023)
- Overcoming Doubt: Imposter Syndrome? [Image] (September 21, 2022)
- Pride Month
- Portraits in PRIDE [Image] (June 10, 2022)
- AAPI Heritage Month
- Asian Racialized Trauma: Why and What Now? [Recording](May 24, 2022)
- Belonging Begins with Us: Stopping AAPI Hate and Violence for the Long-term [Recording] (May 16, 2022)
- Women's History Month
- "The Strides We Have Made, the Work We Still Need to Do, [Recording]" featuring state Rep. Joanna McClinton (March 25, 2022)
- "Right Sizing the Role of Law Enforcement in Responding to Individuals in Crisis,[Recording]" featuring Jenna Mehnert Baker (March 24, 2022)
- "How are the children Building Belonging in Education,[Recording]" featuring Dr. Hollins-Sims (March 17, 2022)
- "Stop Asian American Pacific Islander Hate [Recording]", featuring Juju Chang (March 3, 2022)
- Black History Month
- "Black Health and Wellness,[Recording]" featuring Secretary Michael Newsome, PA Office of Administration (February 10, 2022)
- Women's History Month event