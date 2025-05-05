Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Fair Housing Empower Hour

    Monthly fair housing training on different topics to provide a broad look on some of the subject matter that relate to fair housing. The topics are designed to promote conversations and questions. 

    Register for September's training
    flyer for PHRC Fair Housing Empower Hour: Fair Housing and Local Governments

    PHRC Fair Housing Empower Hour

    All virtual trainings are free and typically held the last Wednesday of each month from 12-1 p.m. 

    Sexual Harassment & Housing

    August 27, 2025: Everyone deserves to live in housing free from harassment. Learn about fair housing protections against harassment.

    Addressing Fair Housing Needs in Rural Communities

    June 25, 2025: Rural communities face a unique set of challenges in ensuring equal housing opportunities. Learn more about barriers, resources, and fair housing partnerships in rural communities.

    Fair Housing for Families

    March 26, 2025: Learn about housing protections against discrimination for families with children under the age of 18.

    Reasonable Accommodations & Modifications

    January 29, 2025: Learn how to handle requests for changes to homes and policies so that individuals with disabilities can use & enjoy their housing.

    Assistance Animals

    July 30, 2025: Service Animal, ESA, Assistance Animal- what's the difference? Learn about how to successfully navigate assistance animal requests.

    Housing & Hoarding

    May 28, 2025: Learn about fair housing protections apply to hoarding situations. This session will discuss reasonable accommodations and best practices for long-term tenant stability.

    Fair Housing & Tenant Screening

    February 26, 2025: Learn about potential fair housing issues that may arise during the tenant screening process for rental properties, and how to address them.

    Past events