PHRC Fair Housing Empower Hour
All virtual trainings are free and typically held the last Wednesday of each month from 12-1 p.m.
Sexual Harassment & Housing
August 27, 2025: Everyone deserves to live in housing free from harassment. Learn about fair housing protections against harassment.
Addressing Fair Housing Needs in Rural Communities
June 25, 2025: Rural communities face a unique set of challenges in ensuring equal housing opportunities. Learn more about barriers, resources, and fair housing partnerships in rural communities.
Fair Housing for Families
March 26, 2025: Learn about housing protections against discrimination for families with children under the age of 18.
Reasonable Accommodations & Modifications
January 29, 2025: Learn how to handle requests for changes to homes and policies so that individuals with disabilities can use & enjoy their housing.
Assistance Animals
July 30, 2025: Service Animal, ESA, Assistance Animal- what's the difference? Learn about how to successfully navigate assistance animal requests.
Housing & Hoarding
May 28, 2025: Learn about fair housing protections apply to hoarding situations. This session will discuss reasonable accommodations and best practices for long-term tenant stability.
Fair Housing & Tenant Screening
February 26, 2025: Learn about potential fair housing issues that may arise during the tenant screening process for rental properties, and how to address them.
Past events
