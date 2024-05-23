Harassment in Education Guidance

Discrimination exists in all Pennsylvania communities and therefore the PA Human Relations Commission recognizes that this guidance has widespread impact. We strive to solicit feedback from educators and parents from all corners of the Commonwealth.



All students have the right to obtain an education in an environment that is free from unlawful discrimination. Discriminatory conduct in a school setting can be perpetrated by an individual or group of individuals that the school has control over. This may include, but is not limited to, students, teachers, administrators, staff, third party contractors, etc. Discrimination may be verbal or physical and need not be directed at a particular student to be unlawful.

In issuing this Guidance, the Commission reiterates its longstanding position that this Guidance is not intended to impose hard and fast rules that must be absolutely applied without regard to the specific facts involved. Nothing in this Guidance shall affect statutory or other regulatory requirements.

The purpose of this Guidance is to provide clarity to all Pennsylvanians regarding how the Commission will evaluate harassment and bullying cases resulting from discrimination in the educational context pursuant to 43 P.S. § 959(h) and/or (i).