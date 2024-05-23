Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Public Commission Meetings

    The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) invites the public to address the commission about illegal discrimination, bias, and civil tension in their communities. Frequently, a guest presenter from one of the Governor's affinity groups or a social justice advocacy group may be invited to speak. If you are interested in addressing the public session, please contact us. 

    • Unless noted, public commission meetings are held at 3 p.m. at the 333 Market Building (333 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101), on the fourth Monday of every month. 
    • Meetings not held in Harrisburg begin at 5 p.m.
    • Agendas can also be found below.
    • Email PHRC@pa.gov or contact us if you want to address the commission or require accommodations for language translation or a disability.
    • Please allow at least five business days for us to arrange accommodations.

     

    • Public Session: 3 p.m.
    • Location: Virtual Teams meeting
    • Description: Public comments welcome
    • Public Agenda:

    • Public Session: 3 p.m.
    • Location: Heritage Room, 333 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
    • Description: Public comments welcome
    • Public Agenda:

    • Public Session: 3 p.m.
    • Location: Virtual TEAMS meeting
    • Description: Public comments welcome
    • Public Agenda

    • Public Session: 3 p.m.
    • Location: virtual TEAMS meeting
    • Description: Public comments welcome
    • Public Agenda

    • Public Session: 5 p.m.
    • Location: Philadelphia (location TBA)
    • Description: Public comments welcome
    • Public Agenda:

    • Public Session: 3 p.m.
    • Location: 333 Market Steret, Harrisburg, PA 17101
    • Description: Public comments welcome
    • Public Agenda:

    • Public Session: 3 p.m.
    • Location: Virtual TEAMS meeting
    • Description: Public comments welcome
    • Public Agenda:

     

    • Public Session: 3 p.m.
    • Location: Virtual TEAMS meeting
    • Description: Public comments welcome
    • Public Agenda:

    • Public Session: 3 p.m.
    • Location: 333 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101
    • Description: Public comments welcome
    • Public Agenda:

    • Public Session: 5 p.m.
    • Location: Pittsburgh
    • Description: Public comments welcome
    • Public Agenda:

    • Public Session: 3 p.m.
    • Location: 333 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
    • Description: Public comments welcome
    • Public Agenda