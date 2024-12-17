Philadelphia Regional Office Director 

Amber J.E. Harris serves as the Regional Director of the Philadelphia Office of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC), where she leads the agency’s efforts to enforce anti-discrimination laws and promote equal opportunity across the city and surrounding communities.

An accomplished human resources leader and workplace equity strategist, Harris brings more than 15 years of experience advancing organizational change, shaping inclusive workplace culture, and aligning people strategy with mission-driven goals. She is known for creating environments where individuals feel seen, supported, and empowered to succeed.

Prior to joining the PHRC, Harris built her career at the intersection of employee relations, labor law, and organizational development — helping organizations navigate complex workforce challenges with clarity and compassion. Her professional expertise is rooted in a deep commitment to systemic change, ensuring that workplace and community policies reflect the values of equity, access, and accountability.

As Regional Director, Harris is focused on strengthening partnerships, expanding outreach, and ensuring that the PHRC remains a trusted resource for all Pennsylvanians — particularly those from historically marginalized communities. She is passionate about advancing the Commission’s mission to foster equal opportunity, eliminate discrimination, and build stronger, more inclusive communities.

A native of Bermuda, Harris relocated to Maryland as a teenager before attending Morgan State University in Baltimore. Since moving to Philadelphia in 2008, she has been deeply engaged in civic life — lending her time and expertise to initiatives that center vulnerable populations and promote social justice.

Her leadership and advocacy have earned her numerous recognitions, including the Sylvia G. Webster Award from the National Coalition of 100 Black Women and the Rising Star Award from the Woman Up Initiative.

Harris remains driven by a core belief: that dignity, opportunity, and belonging should be the standard — not the exception — in every workplace and community.