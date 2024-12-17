Carrie R. Peace Simmons

Carrie Peace Simmons currently serves as the Executive Procurement Officer and Purchasing Coordinator for the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC). In this role, she manages procurement operations for the agency, overseeing the acquisition of goods and services, and ensuring all processes align with the commission’s goals and maintain confidentiality. She works closely with Agency Head, Executive Director Chad D. Lassiter and leads a team of 80+ staff members across three regional offices, managing an annual budget of $12 million.

With extensive experience in procurement and management, Ms. Simmons takes great pride in advancing the vision and strategic direction for procurement and management set by Agency Head Chad Lassiter. She plays a central role in overseeing the full procurement lifecycle, ensuring that purchasing strategies align with the agency's mission and enhance operational effectiveness. Ensuring effective vendor relationships between PHRC and the Commonwealth of PA as a hold. She plays a pivotal role in driving sustainable procurement practices, negotiating contracts, and improving the agency’s overall procurement efficiency.

Ms. Simmons is deeply committed to reducing procurement costs and fostering strategic sourcing initiatives. Her extensive knowledge of financial management, vendor management, contract negotiation, networking and supply chain regulations, enables her to reduce procurement costs, foster stronger vendor relationships, and implement sustainable practices. Additionally, her deep understanding of agency requirements, product specifications, and market dynamics allows her to effectively assess and select high-quality goods and services that meet the agency’s needs.

Ms. Simmons holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Accounting, an Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration and Marketing, and a Martin Luther King Leadership Certificate in Professional Leadership Development. She is also a Silver member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and served as Treasurer for the International Association of Official Human Rights Agencies (IAOHRA).

Ms. Simmons' professional background includes over 5 years of experience in the banking sector (Fulton Bank, Sovereign Bank, and TD Bank) before joining the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 2011. She has held various positions, including Accounting Assistant with the PA Office of Budget-Bureau of Payable Services and the Commonwealth Vendor Data Management unit. Her journey with PHRC began in 2015 under the Office of Administrative Services--Executive Offices Purchasing and Payment Accounting Division, where she collaborated with the agency to assist with their financial needs for purchasing, audits and payments.

Email: casimmons@pa.gov