Mayur Patel is co-founder and principal of Laughner Patel Developers (LPD). LPD provides real estate development services, including the search, design, development, and construction of projects ranging from medical and commercial office buildings to hotels.



Prior to founding LPD, Mayur served as general counsel to Hersha Hospitality Trust, a publicly traded hospitality REIT. During his time there, Mayur helped Hersha move from the AMEX to the New York Stock Exchange, and grow from 19 hotels located primarily in the Northeastern United States to 85 hotels located throughout the country. As general counsel, Mayur completed more than 100 real estate and financial transactions and assisted in the development of real estate projects throughout the East Coast, including New York City, Philadelphia, and Harrisburg.



Before joining Hersha Hospitality, Mayur was the Executive Director for the Central Southeastern Democratic Caucus in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. In this role, he oversaw legislative activities and member services throughout a region stretching from Centre County to Montgomery County.



Mayur graduated from Randolph Macon College in Ashland, Va. with BA in International Relations and Political Science. He also earned a Juris Doctorate degree from the Villanova University School of Law and is a licensed Pennsylvania attorney.



Mayur has served on Governor Wolf's transition team and currently serves on the boards of AAA Central Penn, Harrisburg University, and the Capital Region Economic Development Corporation.