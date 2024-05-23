Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

Equality- We believe strongly in the equality and dignity of all individuals. We uphold the principles of justice and fairness through our work, conduct and communication.



Integrity- We uphold the highest standards of honesty and transparency. We are candid, trustworthy, credible and unbiased.



Teamwork- We build and sustain strong, constructive and collaborative relationships.



Excellence- We subscribe to the highest standards of responsiveness, quality, timeliness and professionalism.



Service- We strive to excel in our work. We endeavor to ensure a highly prepared, diverse, competent and committed workforce.



Respect- We value employees' talents and differences and treat them with consideration and importance.