    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Since 1955, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) has been fighting for a fair and just state. All of us at the PHRC -- staff, leadership and Commissioners -- take very seriously our legal and moral obligation to those who face discrimination. We stand ready daily to confront hateful acts and to help heal individuals and communities across the commonwealth.

    History of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Introduction to the PHRC

    The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission enforces Pennsylvania's anti-discrimination laws and promotes equal opportunity. We encourage diverse workplaces, schools, and communities.

    The PHRC is the state’s civil rights enforcement agency, promoting equal opportunity for all and enforcing laws that protect people from unlawful discrimination. The PHRC enforces state laws that prohibit discrimination. These state laws include:

    In general, Pennsylvania law prohibits discrimination based on:

    • Age (40 and over)
    • Ancestry
    • Color
    • Disability and the use, handling, or training of support or guide animals for disability
    • Familial status (only in housing)
    • National origin
    • Race
    • Religious creed
    • Retaliation 
    • Sex

     

    The PHRC administrative, legal, and investigative staff is led by an executive director in Harrisburg and regional directors in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. It consists of 11 Commissioners who are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the state Senate. The Commissioners’ primary role is to resolve cases that are not settled voluntarily. The PHRC is independent and nonpartisan, with no more than six Commissioners from one political party. The Chairperson is appointed by the Governor, and a Vice-Chairperson, Secretary and Assistant Secretary are elected by Commissioners each year. The Executive Director reports to the Commissioners.

    Introduction to the PHRC- Spanish

    PHRC Mission & Vision

    The PHRC promotes equal opportunity for all and enforces Pennsylvania's civil rights laws that protect people from unlawful discrimination. As Pennsylvania's civil rights leader, it is our vision that all people in Pennsylvania will live, work, and learn free from unlawful discrimination.

    PHRC Values

    Equality- We believe strongly in the equality and dignity of all individuals. We uphold the principles of justice and fairness through our work, conduct and communication. 

    Integrity- We uphold the highest standards of honesty and transparency. We are candid, trustworthy, credible and unbiased. 

    Teamwork- We build and sustain strong, constructive and collaborative relationships. 

    Excellence- We subscribe to the highest standards of responsiveness, quality, timeliness and professionalism. 

    Service- We strive to excel in our work. We endeavor to ensure a highly prepared, diverse, competent and committed workforce. 

    Respect- We value employees' talents and differences and treat them with consideration and importance. 