Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors Licensure Guide

The purpose of the State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors Guide is to provide transparency, inform applicants of expected timelines for receiving your license, and outline steps you can take to reduce mistakes and mitigate delays. To provide the greatest clarity on the licensing process from start to finish, we will break it down into three phases, providing estimated times for each stage of the process, and recommendations for how to reduce processing times.

Social Work license by Examination (SW):

​The primary way to receive a Social Work license in PA by examination is to hold a Bachelors in Social Work (BSW) degree from a Coucil on Social Work Education (CSWE) accredited school, and passed the Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB) Bachelor's Examination. To receive the next level of social work license, one must hold a Masters in Social Work (MSW) degree from ​a Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) accredited school, and pass the Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB) Master’s Examination.

A licensed social worker (SW):

Holds a minimum of a bachelor's or master’s degree in social work or social welfare (for BSW or LSW licenses);



Has a special knowledge of social resources, human personality and capabilities and therapeutic techniques; and

Uses that knowledge to help people to achieve adequate and productive personal, interpersonal and social adjustments in their individual lives, in their families or in their communities.

Initial Social Work Licensure Phases and Timeline