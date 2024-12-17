The Real Estate Commission cannot pre-review application materials or qualifications. Please do not contact the Commission with questions about whether you qualify or whether you would be granted licensure under any particular circumstance. You must determine for yourself whether you can provide proof that you meet the education and examination requirements. Then, you must submit an application with all required documentation to receive a determination as to your qualifications and eligibility for licensure. Please see information below regarding preliminary determinations on criminal convictions.



Provide a recent Criminal History Records Check (CHRC) from the state police or other state agency for every state in which you have lived, worked, or completed professional training/studies for the past five (5) years. The report(s) must be dated within 180 days of the date the application is submitted.



To obtain a Pennsylvania record check, please visit https://epatch.pa.gov. A volunteer record check will not be accepted. For a list of other state identification agency websites, please visit https://www.fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/more-fbi-services-and-information/identity-history-summary-checks/state-identification-bureau-listing.

Applicants who have a criminal conviction are encouraged to review the information regarding Act 53 of 2020. You may wish to submit a preliminary determination request for review of your convictions prior to completing any requirements for license.

The Real Estate Broker license application process begins when you register and log in at www.pals.pa.gov. Once you are logged in, you must scroll to the bottom of your dashboard and click on "Apply for New License", then select "Real Estate Commission", then select the type of broker license you wish to hold, as detailed above. If you have never been licensed as a broker before in the Commonwealth, you will complete the application and pay the fees for both the license and the broker examination qualification. You will then provide documentation to show that you have met the education and experience requirements; you will not be asked to provide the remaining documentation listed in the application until after you pass the exams. Once your qualification has been determined, you will be notified that you are approved to sit for the broker examinations. You can then go to Pearson Vue website to register for the exam. Once you have passed, you will go back to the license application to upload the passing score sheets and the remaining documentation required for a license.

If you wish to license a corporation, LLC, or partnership as a broker, you must first apply for the broker multi-licensee license and (if you have never held a broker license before) complete the steps to qualify for the exam. Once you have passed the exam you can resume your broker multi-licensee application and begin the broker corporation application for the company using the application number from the broker multi-licensee application.

To upload additional documents to your application, you must return to your dashboard, then locate the application in the "Activities" section. Click on the blue plus sign next to the application reference number and then click the checklist item that you wish to upload a document to. The system will not show that a document has been uploaded, however, if you get a "check mark" after the upload process, it was uploaded successfully. Please be aware that the status of checklist items will not change until your application is reviewed by a reviewing officer under the timeframe provided. If there are documents missing or information that needs to be corrected, you will receive an e-mail at your registered e-mail address with details on how to resolve the missing or incorrect information.

Broker Corporations, LLCs, or Partnerships and Broker Sole Proprietors must be inspected prior to the issuance of a license. Once your application is complete, it will be referred to an inspector, who will contact you directly to schedule an inspection of the office.

Once your license has been issued, you will see it immediately under the Professional License Details banner of your dashboard. You will receive the license at the broker's main office in 7-10 business days after date of issue.

Helpful links:

To register for the exams: https://home.pearsonvue.com or call 855-746-8175

To review the Real Estate Commission Law and Regulations: www.dos.pa.gov/estate, click on "Commission Law and Regulations"

To locate an approved Real Estate Education Provider: www.pals.pa.gov/verify, click on "Facility Search" and then select the Board/Commission as "Real Estate Commission" and license type as "Real Estate Education Provider". There are three subtypes in the drop-down menu, the RE type is for in-state schools, the RU type is for out-of-state schools, and the RUC type is for accredited colleges/universities. You must contact each school individually to determine if they offer courses that would suit your needs.